SD20 will not be creating a COVID-19 vaccine requirement. File photo

Kootenay Columbia SD20 decides against staff vaccine policy

The district will not be implementing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement

The Kootenay-Columbia School District (SD20) board has decided against creating a staff COVID-19 vaccination policy.

SD20 says it has taken the responsibility of investigating the need for a staff vaccine policy very seriously.

“We have been thorough and deliberate in our approach to the guidelines set out by the Ministry of Education. We have gathered data, asked for information from senior staff and public health officers, evaluated attendance data, and talked with stakeholders,” said the SD20 board in a March 15 press release.

“We believe the best approach is to continue to review our COVID-19 data and assess information as it presents itself.”

The district is still encouraging vaccinations, but will not be requiring them.

SD20 says, “We are grateful for the hard work of the SD20 community that has helped us to ensure our students stayed safe and received a first-class education throughout the pandemic.”

In neighbouring SD8 (Nelson-Creston), a decision was made in back in January requiring staff to show proof of vaccination by March 11. However, last week, the deadline was pushed back to April 11.

