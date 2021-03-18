Credit: Ryan Flett/Tourism Rossland

Kootenay Columbia Trails Society reveals groundbreaking project

About 19 km of new trail will connect Seven Summits trail head to Centennial trail in Rossland

Kootenay Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) is planning a ground-breaking year.

KCTS just received a $25,000 grant from Columbia Basin Trust to upgrade the Aqueduct Trail, and with more than $230,000 in funding will embark on an ambitious new two-year project.

“With news of our latest and most significant funding success, over the next two years the KCTS is going to be able to realize our long-term vision and complete a 19-km trail connection between the Seven Summits trail-head at Strawberry Pass and the Centennial trail-head in Rossland,” read the society’s newsletter.

“We don’t yet have a final name for the new trail, but are in discussions with the Sinixt First Nation about options.”

The exciting project will include 1.2 km of new trail constructed as part of the Larch Ridge trail network in 2020, and 4.5 km of new trail connecting the Larch Ridge trail network to the Aqueduct (Blackjack) trail.

In addition, 1.5 km of the existing Aqueduct trail is to be upgraded to a standard suitable for safe summer trail use in 2021.

The final leg of the project will undergo construction in 2022 and will add 7.6 km of new trail from Strawberry Pass to Biathlon.

“When completed, different sections of the trail will be used in different ways by different users. We expect that a significant portion of users will be mountain bikers, shuttled to either the Biathlon or Seven Summits trailheads and that the long, moderate, flowy, mostly descending trail ride back to Rossland, and will provide a unique and appealing experience which will attract significant use by both locals and visitors.”

In addition to the CBT trails grant, the society received $172,800 from the BC COVID emergency relief program, $73,000 from the BC Rural Community Development Program, $30,000 from Rossland’s Resort Municipality Initiative Fund, and $6,250 from donations and community trail users.

The user friendly trail will be available for mountain bikers, trail runners, and hikers. Hard core users will be able to ride, run or hike the whole trail through Larch Ridge and up to Seven Summits trail to the top and back, or can be shuttled to the top and enjoy a monumental ride/run/hike down.

“The trail will be designed and built to prioritize a flowing descending mountain biking experience, but to also enable climbing. There will not be jumps, but there will be endless dips and rolls that skilled riders can play on.”

The trail will be built wider, approximately 3-feet, than standard single-track, said the newsletter, with long sightlines to facilitate passing.

Last season the KCTS crew worked on nine new trails, breaking 11.4 km of ground, while clearing trees and debris from multiple windstorms.

Read: Trails society acquires grant to upgrade Rossland trail

For more info go to kcts.ca.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
March is Kidney Health Month
Next story
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

Just Posted

Police and the conservation service were notified of a cougar sighting in Warfield on Wednesday, only to find it was a decoy to ward birds away from the treatment plant reservoir. After originally reporting it was a plush, zooming in on the object, police later discovered it is actually a plastic animal/coyote decoy. Photo: Trail RCMP
Update: Trail police track down cougar, discover it’s a decoy

Animal spotted in reservoir of water treatment plant near Warfield

Southeast Alaska fisherman report seeing much smaller salmon this year, and in the case of chum salmon, much fewer fish. That has some concerned about the future of fishing in the region. (Courtesy Photo | Tyson Fick)
Ecological Comment: The Pebble That Can Kill Salmon

A column written by Recreation, Fish and Wildlife students at Castlegar’s Selkirk College

Today is BC Transit’s driver appreciation day in Trail and across the province. Photo: Trail Times
Driver appreciation on Trail Transit today

Trail Transit has been operating the local public transit system since April 1, 1982.

Avalanche debris. (Photo by Ben Nearingburg)
Avalanche Canada in need of sustainable funding says MLA, executive director

B.C. needs to pay its proportionate share, MLA Clovechok says

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters. Photo: CKISS
B.C. aquarium owners urged to check for invasive mussels

Zebra mussels pose a major threat to B.C. waters.

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

In June 2019 during the school year, a B.C. teacher made a physical and romantic gesture towards a high school student with whom he later engaged in a sexual relationship. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. teacher fired for sex with student days after high school graduation

It is unclear whether any criminal charges were laid against the teacher

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

FILE – Signage for ICBC (Insurance Corporation of British Columbia) is shown in Victoria, B.C., on February 6, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
ICBC COVID rebate cheques delayed due to cyberattack

No cheques have been sent out to date

Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko pushes aside the puck on an effort to score by Ottawa Senators right wing Drake Batherson during second period NHL action Wednesday, March 17, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Gaudette scores shootout winner as Canucks dump Ottawa Senators 3-2

Vancouver goalie Thatcher Demko improves to 7-1 in March

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

Most Read