A Rossland child trapped in a confined space was rescued by first responders on Tuesday.

Crews from Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue arrived on scene at about 2:15 p.m. to find a seven-year-old child had fallen in between a house and a high snow bank and was wedged in and unable to get out.

Five first responders from Trail and 11 from Rossland managed to extract the youth, who was then turned over to the BC Ambulance Service and checked for injuries.

