School District 8 says it is cancelling student trips to Italy due to the coronavirus. Photo: Chris Young/The Canadian Press

Kootenay Lake school district cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Two student trips to Northern Italy that were set to begin this month have been cancelled by School District 8 because of the global coronavirus outbreak.

Mount Sentinel Senior Secondary and Creston’s Prince Charles Senior Secondary had planned to each send 12 students and teachers on the trip over spring break.

Superintendent Christine Perkins said the decision was made this week to cancel the trips after the federal government issued an advisory against non-essential travel to Northern Italy.

The World Health Organization said Wednesday there are 2,502 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Italy as well as 80 deaths, the most outside China.

“Part of the consideration was could we live with ourselves should there be risk of infection,” said Perkins. “What about plane delays, possible quarantine on either side of the ocean? Either way, that’s a long way for our students to be away from families, and the amount of worry and anxiety would have been insurmountable.”

The trips’ cancellation is pending approval by the board of trustees at Tuesday’s meeting, but Perkins said in this case that approval will be a formality. She added there is still a possibility the trips occur at the end of June, but it will depend on the status of the outbreak.

Travel within North America meanwhile has not been advised against by either Interior Health or the Ministry of Education, which means sports teams for example can continue to visit schools outside the district.

Perkins said extra cleaning is also occurring within district schools, and students are being briefed on proper hygiene.

“All those things are in place and everybody’s doing the best they can. Until the officials tell us that there’s a particular thing to do to stop it, we’re just doing the best we can,” she said.

“We know our student body is not as compromised as the 80-plus crowd, but we do have students who have underlying illnesses. It’s always good practice I think to follow good hygiene. We’ve just upped our education on it.”

Meanwhile, schools re-opened Thursday in Colville, Wash., after a three-day shutdown while a person was tested for COVID-19. Perkins said that has not affected planned visits by students from Colville to Nelson for a two-day Indigenous culture celebration Thursday and Friday in Nelson.

Related:

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Starbucks halts use of reusable cups to prevent spread of novel coronavirus

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

As the coronavirus spreads, a Nelson man waits to return to China


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Burton Cummings, Randy Bachman return to Grand Forks for Canada Rock Fest 2020
Next story
Conservation land purchase to protect wildlife near Grand Forks

Just Posted

Five men arrested on drug trafficking charges after multiple search warrants executed in Trail

Multiple search warrants result in the arrest of five men and drug, cash seizures

Trail parish pays homage to Mardi Gras

Holy Trinity Catholic Women’s League (CWL) met for their general meeting on Feb. 25

Trail takes first steps to decommission old upland dam

New requirements have greatly increased the compliance costs with dam safety regulations

Classes resume in Colville, Washington after coronavirus scare

Officials say they have isolated anyone who may have been in contact with a suspected case

Trudeau needs to pursue eco-and-Indigenous-friendly future

“Balancing the environment with the economy requires courageous … “

VIDEO: Ottawa considering funds to help people, business as COVID-19 spreads

The risk of community transmission of the virus is still considered low in Canada

Pipeline protesters planned B.C. legislature occupation, minister says

Scott Fraser ‘disappointed’ as five people arrested, removed

Kootenay Lake school district cancels student trips to Italy due to coronavirus

The federal government has advised against travel to Northern Italy

Cat shot in face survives after rescue by Good Samaritan

Taken to a Lower Mainland shelter, Lennox was rushed to a vet and is now recovering

Former mill worker unhappy with B.C. forestry retirement bridging rules following imprecise language

‘We don’t know how we’re going to make it’

B.C. senior in critical condition after contracting COVID-19

Woman, in her 80s, had recently travelled to India and Hong Kong

Supreme Court will not hear B.C. groups’ Trans Mountain pipeline expansion appeal cases

As usual, the Supreme Court did not give any reasons for its decision

It’s up to all Wet’suwet’en people to work through agreement: Bellegarde

The focus of the draft agreement is Wet’suwet’en rights and land title

Five arrested after refusing to leave B.C. Legislature building

Wet’suwet’en activists says discussions ‘broke down’ with Indigenous relations minister

Most Read