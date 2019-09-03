The Columbia Basin Trust is funding trail upgrades throughout the Kootenays. Photo submitted

Kootenay trails receive upgrade grants from Columbia Basin Trust

The Trust’s grant funds 25 projects for $396,341

Rossland’s Kootenay Columbia Trails Society will be constructing four sections of a new multi-use trail following a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Society received granted $20,000 to complete the project

A total of 25 projects are being funded throughout the Kootenays by the Trust’s $396,341 trail enhancement grants, according to a statement released Thursday.

“The Basin has a remarkable system of trails, and residents told us to prioritize supporting projects that increase accessibility for more people to get out into nature,” said Tim Hicks, senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“We are helping groups create new trails and rehabilitate existing infrastructure to support trail users with a broad range of interests.”

Other projects include:

• The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society receives $10,000 to improve its Nordic ski trail.

• Castlegar Friends of Parks and Trails Society receives $8,282 to replace maps on trailhead kiosks and install more maps and regulatory signage on its trails.

• Castlegar Nordic Ski Club will use $5,700 to rehabilitate a connector trail.

• New Denver’s Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association gets $25,000 to replace the Galena Trail Boardwalk.

• New Denver’s Valhalla Hills Nordic Ski Club receives $4,340 to improve drainage on existing trails, create a 300-metre sprint loop and create two connecting trails.

Previous story
Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Just Posted

Water treatment upgrade for Rossland

73 per cent of total costs covered through federal/provincial cost-sharing grant

Minister tours Trail airport, views safety upgrades firsthand

Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan recently toured the Trail Regional Airport

Last splash before school starts

Public school students are back in the classroom on Sept. 3

Trail Smoke Eaters sweep West Kelowna Warriors

Trail Smoke Eaters name leadership group before finishing exhibition season

Kootenay cannabis growers, retailers air issues with minister

Solicitor General Mike Farnworth and local MLA Michelle Mungall host chat on industry problems

‘Catastrophic’: Hurricane Dorian parks over the Bahamas

Red Cross said about 45% of the homes in Grand Bahama and Abaco were believed to have been severely damaged or destroyed

B.C. says salmon can now be transported over Fraser River landslide by truck

Fisheries Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has called the landslide a ‘crisis situation’

25 bodies found after California boat fire: Coast Guard

Authorities will search for the nine people still unaccounted for

Online vaccination registry to launch in September as B.C. targets non-immunized kids

Move comes as kids go back to school

What role will feminism play in the upcoming federal election?

Any government that sets out to disrupt the status quo on equality issues may be vulnerable to criticism

Couple billed $6K in B.C. speculation tax, believes retirees targeted unfairly

Retiree has lived in Mitchell Street home for 67 years

Pelicans pay rare visit to Shuswap Lake

American White Pelicans nest on only one lake in B.C. but fly far for food.

Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Trudeau, Singh and Scheer all head to Hamilton, Ont.

Meat-subscription-box companies take over marketing chores for B.C. farmers

City dwellers can also go to a local butcher to purchase local, ethically raised cuts

Most Read