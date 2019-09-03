Kootenay trails receive upgrade grants from Columbia Basin Trust

The Trust’s grant funds 25 projects for $396,341

The Columbia Basin Trust is funding trail upgrades throughout the Kootenays. Photo submitted

Rossland’s Kootenay Columbia Trails Society will be constructing four sections of a new multi-use trail following a grant from the Columbia Basin Trust.

The Society received granted $20,000 to complete the project

A total of 25 projects are being funded throughout the Kootenays by the Trust’s $396,341 trail enhancement grants, according to a statement released Thursday.

“The Basin has a remarkable system of trails, and residents told us to prioritize supporting projects that increase accessibility for more people to get out into nature,” said Tim Hicks, senior manager, delivery of benefits.

“We are helping groups create new trails and rehabilitate existing infrastructure to support trail users with a broad range of interests.”

Other projects include:

• The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society receives $10,000 to improve its Nordic ski trail.

• Castlegar Friends of Parks and Trails Society receives $8,282 to replace maps on trailhead kiosks and install more maps and regulatory signage on its trails.

• Castlegar Nordic Ski Club will use $5,700 to rehabilitate a connector trail.

• New Denver’s Kootenay Adaptive Sport Association gets $25,000 to replace the Galena Trail Boardwalk.

• New Denver’s Valhalla Hills Nordic Ski Club receives $4,340 to improve drainage on existing trails, create a 300-metre sprint loop and create two connecting trails.