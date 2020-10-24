Kootenay West polls close, results come in

Watch the results come in.

Polls are now closed across the province and polling station totals will be trickling in over the next few hours.

We will continue to update this story as details become available.

According to Elections BC, 5874 Kootenay West residents voted during the advance voting phase. That is approximately 18 per cent of the riding’s 33,192 registered voters.

Due to the pandemic, more British Columbians have decided to vote by mail-in ballot than ever before. Election results won’t be finalized until after Nov. 6., when those mail-in ballots are counted.

An estimated number of 4111 mail-in ballots were requested from Elections BC within the Kootenay West riding. There are 33,192 registered voters in the region.

Across B.C., a total of 497,900 mail-in ballots were returned to Election BC, as of Friday, Oct. 23.

There are roughly 3.5 million registered voters in the province.

EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to the ongoing pandemic, Elections BC estimates that roughly 35 per cent of voters used mail-in ballots, which will be counted beginning on Nov. 6. This means that tonight’s election results may change.



