Labatt announces $4.6 million investment in Creston’s brewery

The funds will go towards enhancements such as a new 35,000-sq.-ft. warehouse

Labatt Breweries of Canada has recently announced an investment of $4.6 million towards enhancements at the Creston location.

On Aug. 3, Mayor Ron Toyota, MLA Brittny Anderson, and staff members of Labatt Breweries congregated to celebrate the investment, which is part of a $38 million investment province-wide.

“Given the challenges the province has faced over the last 18 months, we are proud to support our brewing operations in Creston with this stimulus, as well as the dedicated communities that help make our facilities as successful as they are,” said Peter Delamont, Creston’s senior general manager, Labatt Breweries of Canada.

“Not only will the investment help fund key upgrades, but it will also be used to enhance our logistics network across Western Canada and provide a smoother route for products to get from our facilities to consumers, positioning the province well for future growth.”

In Creston, the funds will go towards on-site enhancements such as a new 35,000-sq.-ft. warehouse, HVAC improvements, roof replacement, and an ammonia condenser upgrade. Construction is expected to be complete near the end of September.

Another big improvement is the ability to transport products via railway with a loading dock at the back of the building.

“We can actually go from from here to Brooklyn on rail, so that really drives down the carbon footprint. These capital investments are going to allow our breweries to reduce our environmental impact, as we work to meet and exceed our global sustainability goals,” said Delamont.

“It’s also a big advantage for the brewery to not have to worry about trucking as much. So that’s a big piece of it as well.”

Currently, over 100 employees work at the Creston location. While continuing to supply jobs to strengthen the local economy, Delamont also hopes to drive tourism to the valley.

Public tours of the facility shut down during the pandemic, but the store and tasting room will re-open to visitors next spring.

“We are going to open a new gazebo and tasting area outside, and we’re really looking forward to having the community back to be a part of the tours,” he said.

“When you come here to the mountains, you’ll see that Creston is probably the nicest place to brew beer.”

