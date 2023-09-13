Large brush fire near Genelle considered suspicious

The emergency call came into regional fire rescue just after midnight, Wednesday

Firefighters from Trail and Genelle responded to a fully involved brush/slash pile fire on China Creek Road reported only minutes past midnight, Sept. 13.

Crews worked the fire quickly to prevent extension to nearby brush and structures.

Regional firefighters remained on scene throughout the night doing mop up.

The 9-1-1 reporting a large brush pile fire near Genelle came into Kootenay Boundary dispatch at 12:08 a.m.

Firefighters were on scene in 10 minutes, and list the fire as “under control” at 3 a.m.

The call-out involved two members from Station 372 Warfield, two from Station 373 Genelle, and nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail.

The fire is considered to be suspicious in nature.

The RCMP and regional fire rescue are investigating.



