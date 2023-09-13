China Creek Road fire: Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

China Creek Road fire: Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Large brush fire near Genelle considered suspicious

The emergency call came into regional fire rescue just after midnight, Wednesday

Firefighters from Trail and Genelle responded to a fully involved brush/slash pile fire on China Creek Road reported only minutes past midnight, Sept. 13.

Crews worked the fire quickly to prevent extension to nearby brush and structures.

Regional firefighters remained on scene throughout the night doing mop up.

The 9-1-1 reporting a large brush pile fire near Genelle came into Kootenay Boundary dispatch at 12:08 a.m.

Firefighters were on scene in 10 minutes, and list the fire as “under control” at 3 a.m.

The call-out involved two members from Station 372 Warfield, two from Station 373 Genelle, and nine firefighters from Station 374 Trail.

The fire is considered to be suspicious in nature.

The RCMP and regional fire rescue are investigating.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailfirefightersKootenay Boundary Regional District

 

China Creek Road fire: Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

China Creek Road fire: Photo: Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue

Previous story
Mountie served B.C. man ticket as he stepped from his shower naked: lawsuit
Next story
‘Every minute counts’: B.C. drivers reminded to pull over for ambulances

Just Posted

An unidentified pilot landed his plane on Highway 6 on Monday. Photo: Markus Herzig
Pilot lands plane on Highway 6 after engine failure

Selkirk College Castlegar campus. File photo
Selkirk College vocational faculty contract ratified

Photo: Trail Times file
Large brush fire near Genelle considered suspicious

Brenda Haley spotted this beaver having a lovely swim in the sun at the Columbia River shore in Trail. Photos: Brenda Haley
Beaver tale for Trail