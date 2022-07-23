Screenshot: BC Wildfire Service July 23

Screenshot: BC Wildfire Service July 23

Lightning sparks eight West Kootenay wildfires on Saturday

A total of 11 fires have started in recent days in the West Kootenay

Lightning sparked at least ten fires in the West Kootenay area Friday and Saturday. As of Saturday afternoon, all of the fires remained small, but many of them are just a few hours old.

The Cove Creek fire in Valhalla Provincial Park began Friday, July 22. It is listed as out of control by the BC Wildfire Service.

A fire at Watshan Lake also began on Friday.

The remaining fires all started on Saturday, July 23.

A cluster of five fires is reported at Frog Peak in the Norns Range, about 10 kilometres west of Passmore.

The Mount Fergusen fire is about five kilometres south of Harrop.

The Lendrum Creek fire is in Kokanee Glacier Provincial Park about six kilometres northwest of Ainsworth Hot Springs.

The Mount St. Thomas fire is near the Paulson Summit.

On July 21, a small fire was discovered at Wally Creek near Salmo, but it is now listed as under control.

Lightning sparks eight West Kootenay wildfires on Saturday

