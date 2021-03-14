Long-serving Kootenay commissionaire recognized for dedicated service

Thomas Robinson was awarded with a special plaque by the Salmo RCMP on March 5

The Salmo RCMP detachment recognized a valued service member earlier this month, though this colleague doesn’t carry a police badge per se.

Instead, Thomas Robinson rolled up his sleeves 17 years ago to help the Salmo and Nelson detachments run smoothly behind-the-scenes in his role as commissionaire.

Over his many years in this public service position, Thomas has served the local RCMP in a range of ways, including as the detachment cell block guard and as a custodian.

As a member of Commissionaires BC, Thomas was presented his Long Service Medal award from Salmo RCMP Cpl. Darryl Orr on March 5, and it came with a heap of gratitude for his 17 years of completed service.

The Salmo RCMP family adores Thomas and is so pleased to have him on the team, the Mountie said.

“It’s important to remember that it’s not just the men and women in blue who serve and protect our community, it’s amazing individuals like Thomas who support the front line, and are an integral part of our service delivery to our clients in the communities we serve,” Orr added.

“Thank you Thomas for showing resilience despite a global pandemic, for serving your community, and for keeping your RCMP family safe.”

When he is not working as commissionaire, Robinson keeps busy with hands-on community work in Salmo.

Commissionaires BC is a branch of the national non-profit, which encompasses 15 independent divisions in more than 50 offices and employs more than 20,000 Canadians.

The British Columbia division was established in 1927 with the original mandate of creating meaningful employment for former military and RCMP members.

Today, B.C. commissionaires have broadened that mandate to “give back to all those who serve and have served our community and country.”

Commissionaires provide services to government and commercial clients. Those services include: security guarding; mobile patrol; bylaw enforcement; fingerprinting; and security consulting.

