From Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 patients and visitors will temporarily be directed to the ambulance bay entrance at KBRH. Photo: Trail Times

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 patients and visitors will temporarily be directed to the ambulance bay entrance at KBRH. Photo: Trail Times

Main entrance at Trail hospital closed for renovations Oct. 1 to Oct. 4

The emergency department entrance is not impacted by this work

People who rely on Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) in Trail are advised that the main entrance will be closed from 6 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 to 7 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 for minor remediation work to the concrete.

To allow for the construction, patients and visitors will temporarily be directed to the ambulance bay entrance at KBRH. Signage will be in place to direct people to this temporary alternate entrance.

The emergency department entrance is not impacted by this work. Patients requiring care in the emergency department will continue to use the normal emergency department entrance.

Interior Health thanks patients and visitor for their patience as ongoing improvements to the regional hospital continue.

Read more: #KBRH stories

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Previous story
Landslide in northwestern B.C. threatens up to 100,000 spawning salmon
Next story
Canada to close borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns

Just Posted

Beaver Valley Nitehawks pulled off a dramatic 5-4 overtime win over the Grand Forks Border Bruins on Tuesday. Photo: Jim Bailey
Nitehawks win OT thriller over Border Bruins

From Oct. 1 to Oct. 4 patients and visitors will temporarily be directed to the ambulance bay entrance at KBRH. Photo: Trail Times
Main entrance at Trail hospital closed for renovations Oct. 1 to Oct. 4

Black bears account for 14,000 to 25,000 calls per year to the Conservation Officer Service. Bears are most active from April to November. While most bear encounters result in the bear leaving an area, they can become more assertive or destructive when they have learned to associate humans and their activities with food. All bears that are aggressive in nature, or sightings in urban areas, should be reported to the Conservation Officer Service at: 1.877.952.7277. Photo: Black Press Submitted/Louise Williams
Trail RCMP report belligerent panhandler and brazen bruin

Photo: File
The Dollars and Sense of Literacy