Man, 26, accused of arson in summer fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

Jonathan Mcallister is charged with two counts of arson

Fire crews responded to the fire at approximately at approximately 11 a.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Connor Trembley photo)

A 26-year-old man from Castlegar has been charged with two counts of arson for allegedly destroying two homes this past summer.

On June 5, fire crews responded to a house fire on Yew Street around 11 a.m. By the time they arrived the fire had spread to a second home.

Residents of one of the houses weren’t home at the time, while those in the other were able to escape. Both houses were completely destroyed in the blaze.

Investigators later determined the fire was a result of arson.

Jonathan Mcallister is currently out in the public on strict bail conditions. He is scheduled to appear in provincial court in Castlegar on Jan. 13, 2021.

