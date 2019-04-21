An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort. (Sun Peaks Resort/Twitter)

Man dies in snowmobile accident during Sun Peaks race near Kamloops

The remainder of races have been cancelled

An Alberta man has died as a result of a fatal snowmobile accident on Saturday, Apr. 20, on the mountain at Sun Peaks Resort.

A Sun Peaks spokesperson says the accident happened during the Western Canada Hillcross competition and that the ski patrol was at the scene immediately providing medical assistance.

READ MORE: One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

An air ambulance was called to attend, but the man unfortunately passed away.

As a result of this tragic accident Sun Peaks cancelled the remainder of the Western Canada Hillcross races event.

Further information on the accident is not available at this time.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Hundreds of Canadian troops deployed to flood zones in Quebec and N.B.

Just Posted

Experience the meaning of Easter at downtown Trail church

First Presbyterian Church is located at 1139 Pine Ave.

Lent Lily

What You See;If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

BC RCMP: Lock it or lose it

Police give tips on safeguarding personal property; April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month

Caribou panel hears from critical public

About 250 people turned out Wednesday evening to give feedback on the provincial government’s caribou recovery plans.

What is the UN Global Migration Pact?

Letter to the Editor from Antoinette Halberstadt of Castlegar

Dashcam captures close call between minivan, taxi at busy Vancouver intersection

To make the footage more nerve-wracking, a pedestrian can be seen standing at the corner

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Take this short quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C. VIEWS: NDP’s lawyer show is turning into a horror movie

Court actions pile up over pipelines, car insurance, care aides

Global Affairs warns Canadians in Sri Lanka there could be more attacks

A series of bomb blasts killed at least 207 people and injured hundreds more

Deck collapses in Langley during celebration, 35 people injured

Emergency responders rushed to the Langley home

B.C. mom wages battle to get back four kids taken from her in Egypt

Sara Lessing of Mission has help from Abbotsford law firm

VIDEO: Fire guts Peachland home

Crews are still on scene pumping water onto the blaze in the Okanagan neighbourhood

$6K raised in one day’s time for family of woman gunned down in Penticton

GoFundMe launched for family of Darlene Knippelberg, to pay for funeral costs and other expenses

B.C. mountain biker sent home from hospital twice, despite broken vertebrae

Released in Maple Ridge to go home with three fractured vertebrae

Most Read