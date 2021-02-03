Man openly wearing brass knuckles, arrested in downtown Fruitvale

In Canada, brass knuckles, or any similar devices made of metal, are listed as prohibited weapons

Trail police report officers confiscated brass knuckles from an Alberta man who was openly wearing the prohibited weapon in downtown Fruitvale. Photo: Commons.Wikimedia.org

Wearing brass knuckles in public can get you in a hurt of legal trouble as one young man recently found out.

Police were called to Fruitvale just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 30, after someone reported a male was in possession of a prohibited weapon – brass knuckles – on a downtown main street.

Trail RCMP located and arrested the 18-year-old suspect, from Edmonton, and report he was wearing the weapon “in full view of the public domain.”

“The man turned the brass knuckles over, without incident, when asked by front line RCMP officers,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich explained. “Possessing brass knuckles is in contravention to section 84 of the criminal code.”

Trail police say they are continuing to investigate the 18-year-old Albertan for allegedly being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.



