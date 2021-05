The newly crowned Miss Trail Jasmine Smith and Miss Trail Princess Gracie Bobbitt helped out at the first farmers market of the season on Saturday as did the 2021 ambassador candidates.

Smith, representing Knights of Pythias, and Bobbitt, representing the Trail Legion, were named to their royal roles at the Friday night pageant which was livestreamed from The Bailey Theatre.

Miss Italo Canadese Maria Pumar and Miss Kiwanis Raquel Collins (right) made sure shoppers had a squirt of hand sanitizer upon entry to the market. Not pictured: Miss Trail Firefighters Grace Worosz, Miss Colombo Lodge Trinity Gademans, and Miss Shoppers Drug Mart Madeline Clark. Photo: Sheri Regnier

