Meet the 13 Trail councillor candidates

NICK CASHOL I want to be a part of a proactive team to deal with identified concerns in our community, specifically the current homeless situation, lack of housing, and aging infrastructure. The provincial government provides resources to help with some of these matters, and an effective city council works to ensure they are able to secure its share of these resources. Trail has always been considered a hometown to my wife Roberta and myself. We have recently moved back into the community, as we have always had ties to Trail. We have owned property in the city for over 30 consecutive years. I arrived in Trail in 1992, as an RCMP officer, and a single parent of three children. I was fortunate enough to meet my wife of 23 years here in Trail. We finished raising our seven children together in this community. Upon my retirement from my 27 year career with the RCMP, 15 of those years spent serving in Trail, we moved to Kelowna in 2007. I had a passion to continue to help others in the community. My post-retirement positions have varied from a local Food Bank volunteer, to Manager at Habitat for Humanity Restore. I have also had the privilege to serve as a work coach to individuals with diversabilities. I have always been invested in the community of Trail, and serving as a City Councillor will give me the opportunity to help others in a city that I care deeply about.

BRYAN DEFERRO I am running for council this year because in spite of the negatives that we face we have a great foundation to rebuild Trail into the vibrant community it once was. A new council will have to continue to move forward on infrastructure renewal, economic development, and a growth in housing supply for all levels of our population. The RDKB is going to be undertaking a 60 plus million dollar sewage plant upgrade and that along with increased RCMP costs that Trail pays most of the costs will result in tax increases to the home owners. Approximately 30% of Trail homeowners are on fixed income so any tax increase is significant and I have concerns that some may be taxed out of their homes. All of us are well aware of our vulnerable population and the issues that we face in downtown Trail. Council along with support from the proper government ministries can find a solution that will meet the needs of our vulnerable residents. If elected I will work as hard as I can with my my fellow council members to be fiscally responsible and move our city forward.

CAROL DOBIE I am once again running for council to work towards a more safe and viable community, to obtain funding and find appropriate solutions for the homeless, and seek opportunities for new and supportive housing. I have been active in the community working with Communities in Bloom, Columbia River, Seniors, Skate Park, and alternate councillor with the LCDDTS and Library. Volunteered and worked closely with Incredible Gardens, Hills to Valley Garden Tour, The Markets, Octoberfest, Chamber, Cooling Centre and Food Bank. I was a working associate for the 2018 Provincial Little League Tournament, the Maple Leaf Band’s 100th Anniversary, Co-chair of Silver City Days, a Historical Society member, S.P.C.S., the Ladies Auxiliary, and Trail Legion. I have forged a supportive relationship with downtown businesses and their concerns, attended three annual A.K.B.L.G. conventions and First Nations events. I was assigned the Trail SkatePark portfolio in 2014, and after 20 years of inaction, our committee successfully secured funding, moved the location from Rossland Ave. to Gyro Park and commenced construction in 2018. I have responded to citizens’ concerns over a cat problem and succeeded to affect changes to our Animal Control Bylaw and helped implement a Beekeeping Bylaw. I always respond to phone calls and email from citizens, never forgetting that no matter who citizens vote for, a Councillor works for all citizens. Since 2014, I have proven to be an effective communicator and good decision maker. I work with fairness, honesty, and integrity in Council, and I have not wavered.

RAVI GANDHA Ravi Gandha for Trail City Council - Make Things Happen. Why I want to run for Trail City Council: Born and raised in Trail; Desire to Make Things Happen in our community; Focus on promoting and increasing business development in the downtown core, making it more attractive for new business owners to choose Trail; Address the homelessness, mental health and substance-related and addictive disorders developing in our community. Development: The City of Trail needs to place focus on attracting the right local and out-of-town investors, developers and businesses to help fuel our local economy and become a thriving and vibrant city.

THEA HANSON Thea Hanson has lived in our community for 13 years, however her family has been here for decades. She is a local REALTOR® and has been an advocate of our community to every person that relocates to our region. She is a mother and she has our and our children’s best interests at heart. She is a business woman. She supports entrepreneurs and business owners and wants to see a thriving downtown core. She plans, takes action, and she delivers. She has experience in governance and sits on numerous boards including the Lower Columbia Community Development Team Society, Trail Health and Environment Committee, Home of Champions Society, and the Downtown Trail Improvement Committee; Thea is already making our community a better place to live, work and play. She listens, is a great communicator and strong negotiator. She encourages growth through economic development and retaining and creating the amenities that create a thriving community. She supports development with sustainable infrastructure and planning for those upgrades that will need to happen in the future. She wants to rebuild our relationships within city hall, our community, and with our neighbors through clear and transparent communication.

JEFF JONES My name is Jeff Jones and I am delighted to be running for Trail City Council. In 2017 my partner and I moved to Trail because we saw this as a place of opportunity where we could thrive in retirement. We had lived in the area since 2010, enjoying this marvellous part of the world. After seven years as Superintendent of the Kootenay Lake School District I retired in 2017. Previously I served 24 years in Calgary where I taught Elementary up to the University level. In addition to school-based leadership roles, I worked in senior district-level administrative roles including Executive Assistant to the Chief Superintendent and Director of Leadership Development. In retirement I have worked in the retail industry and part-time in the scaffolding industry in Trail. A highlight for me has been to serve on the Trail District Public Library Board since 2017, as Chair since 2018. This has given me insight into many of the challenges and opportunities of our Community, and opportunity to work cooperatively with the current Council. I want to serve on Council because I see it as an excellent personal challenge. My combined experiences in governance, leadership and organizational development will be beneficial for a Council that is focused on hearing and discovering the concerns, hopes and dreams of our Citizens; working collaboratively to seek and advocate for solutions for a range of our most simple to our most complex challenges. We need a Council that is diverse, and will work together.

TERRY MARTIN I was born and raised in Rossland. That’s where I met my wife of 41 years and we raised our 3 sons. My emergency services career began in Rossland in 1981 as a Volunteer Firefighter and in 1983 as a part time paramedic with BCEHS. I graduated from Selkirk College in 1990 with a Diploma in Registered Nursing. In 1991 I was hired as a career firefighter in Trail. In 2004 I was promoted to Deputy Regional Fire Chief/Emergency Program Coordinator and in 2010 became the Regional Fire Chief/Fire Dispatch Manager. I retired in 2017. In 2019 I became a Board Director with the KBRH Health Foundation. My wife and I moved to Trail in 2011 and love living here. After my retirement I began thinking about joining municipal politics. I follow Trail City Council by reading all the agendas and minutes, and for the past year have watched the recorded council meetings. I decided to run for Trail City Council because I understand the importance of giving back to our community with the hope of making it stronger. As Councillor I will be a new voice at City Hall. I will work to unite Council with the common goal of moving the City of Trail forward. I will work with Council and agency partners to find solutions to help the vulnerable population. We need to make Trail a city where people want to come visit and live. Let’s work together to make us Trail proud!

REBECCA RICHARDS I’m a life-long West Kootenay resident with deep roots in Trail. My great-grandfather immigrated to Trail from Slovakia just before WWI and my great-grandmother followed him after the war. My grandmother, Mila Richards (née Makay) grew up in Trail and my grandfather, George Richards, worked for IBM servicing the computers at Cominco. My father, Greg Richards, worked as a metallurgist at Teck for 25 years. I have lived in Trail since 2019. My childhood activities included figure skating, skiing and playing soccer. After high school, I attended Selkirk College, then went to the University of Calgary to complete my degree in economics and sociology. Later I studied political science at Queen’s University in Ontario. I bring my education to my work in regional economic development here in Trail. My position gives me an essential understanding of the city’s resources and how these can be leveraged. Why I’m running for council: I love Trail and I see its potential to overcome the current challenges the city is facing. I’m prepared to make a positive impact using my experience and expertise to be an effective team member on city council. I have time, energy, and spirit to dedicate to the challenging and complex work of being a city councillor. I’m excited for this opportunity to give back to the community where I make my home which has held such an important place in my family history!