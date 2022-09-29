Meet the candidates for Montrose mayor

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File LYNDA BOUTHILLIER Hi, my name is Lynda Lou Bouthillier. I am married and have 2 children and 5 grandsons. So, you ask why would she want a job like that well I love working with people and you ask what does Lynda know about running for Mayor? Well I don’t think anyone knew anything about politics before entering. I know I will have council to help me and the office staff. We need a strong person with an open mind to look to the future and have input from the young families and the seniors. I will make sure we are working with the Beaver Valley, Fruitvale, the Regional District, and surrounding areas. We need someone that works with council. At the last election a friend and I asked for speed bumps — 7th st. has grown as has the traffic — we were shot down. We have many young families and their kids play on the road. Is it going to take one of these kids getting run over because council didn’t agree? The previous Mayor got the grant for the upgrade of our sewage plant, none of the residents have heard how far it has come nor when it will be finished. If you having any questions email at: nanaboots86@hotmail.com or/call me 250.231.6057. Let’s look to the future, the past is the past, the future will make Montrose shine. MIKE WALSH The village of Montrose has been my home for 65 years. I truly care about our village and would like to continue to provide my experience to help the village maintain it’s quality of life. Montrose has always been a beautiful community to live in. In the past four years our council has accomplished several large projects. Our achievements have been the completion of the 800 block of 9th Avenue, which includes the total upgrade of our ground infrastructure and paving, the old pool site upgrade of our now Community Center called Village Square and the completion of our multi purpose courts which includes four pickle ball courts.We have purchased the property by the old Montrose School site to expand our park land for our residents. The playground area has been upgraded with rubberized surfaces for the safety of our children. The Wagon Park has exercise equipment and also rubberized surface. There is an upgrade project to our waste water treatment plant which we have been working on for the past 8 years happening now at a cost of 2.5 million dollars which we received grants from the Federal and Provincial Governments. I would like to continue to follow through with this project as well as future projects we have discussed in council and I would appreciate your support to be re elected as your Mayor of Montrose.

The Trail Times contacted all candidates running for election to municipal council in Trail, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale, and the three candidates vying for a school board seat in Area 6 (Beaver Valley).

We asked each person to tell readers who they are, and why they are running for an elected position.

Candidates are listed alphabetically (left to right) as their names appear on the election declaration.

Today we are featuring candidates running for one of four councillor seats in Fruitvale along with Montrose candidates running for mayor and one of four councillor seats, and two of three candidates running for an Area 6 trustee seat. See pages 2, 3, 6, and 7.

The all candidates forum on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 7 p.m. in the Fruitvale Memorial Hall will combine candidates running in both Fruitvale and Montrose.

The first day of advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

