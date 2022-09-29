Meet the councillor candidates for Fruitvale

General voting day is Oct. 15. Photo: File

CATHERINE ELLISON My only motivation for serving on the Fruitvale Village Council is to represent residents and make a better community. I am a strong advocate for transparency, open meetings and action on policies and procedures. I have no agenda, personal or political, I will not be bullied or manipulated, my allegiance is never for sale. I will bring common sense and continuity to Council. My love of this community comes from the comradely that is always provided when someone is in need. I try and give back by volunteering for community organizations. I will focus on bringing the Village of Fruitvale a new voice and vision. I spent 30 years of my career in Healthcare leadership roles allowing me to develop diversified management and administration proficiencies. I have operated several businesses which provided me with the knowledge of fiscal responsibility. I will bring council my many years of expertise and experience that will embrace the many possibilities that await our community. You only have one vote, be wise before giving it away! For strong reliable representation vote for Catherine Ellison.

CARRIE FARNUM Let me introduce myself. I am Carrie and I have lived in Fruitvale for twenty-six years. We have strong ties to Fruitvale as my husband’s family is local and that is what brought me to the area. He was born in Trail. I have a great love of the outdoors. Kayaking, quadding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, hunting and hiking are some of my favourite activities. Anyone who knows me also knows my love of dogs. Our area is the most beautiful place to live and raise a family as we have. I am a local business owner of the last ten years and have a deep love for my community. I’m a great listener and I like to play well with others, I can also stand my ground when I need to. I feel with my business experience as well as my Office Administration diploma, Provincial Instructors Diploma and partnership in managing a several unit commercial rental building that my experience with management within these areas will bring some good qualities to the table. I am running for council as I feel I could be a great advocate for listening to the people of the community, and what they want and need as a community. I would like to be a strong participant in getting information to the community and involving the community on what council does and why decisions are made the way they are. I believe I would be an excellent candidate for the Village of Fruitvale Council.

LINDSAY KENNY I want to thank the Village of Fruitvale Constituency for electing me to represent you these past 4 years! I am extremely proud to be part of this beautiful thriving community! We live in a unique part of the province, and as such we have very different needs than many other municipalities across BC. Here are my thoughts on the “Pandemic Response.” It is extremely inappropriate and unlawful for governments to get involved in the private doctor patient relationship. Informed consent is not a privilege it’s the law. I do not support the Product Pass and will not endorse or promote it. This is not the best, or the only solution. Government must support Medical Health Officers, and MHO’s must communicate with local municipalities and ensure it is not contradictory to our health, safety and economy. I require the Ministry of Health to answer all my Freedom of Information requests. I encourage everyone to do the same. It’s important to hold governments accountable. Show your government who they work for! You! As the President of non-profit Public Access Protection Society our mandate is to advocate for safe highway maintenance. First responders should not have to access patients on dangerous compact ice with no traction control measures in place. Whether you choose to elect me, I will continue to stand up for what I believe. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to represent you these past four years it has been an honor! Solidarity Fruitvale

JENNIFER KRAUSE My name is Jennifer Krause, and I am a vibrant 40 year old mom. My husband and I moved to Fruitvale in 2018. We have a daughter that we are fortunate enough to raise in the community of Fruitvale. For the past 4 years I have watched the changes in the area, and have been following the proposals and slated projects. With me I bring an understanding of the hardworking people in the Village, as I am a Red Seal Mechanic with over a decade in the trade. Our family moved from a community that has gone through many of the growth, changes, and challenges Fruitvale is currently experiencing. This means my voice will help ensure that the basics for quality of life in the village come first. I feel my strong problem solving skills are an asset to the council, so we can work together to come up with new solutions to help create positive growth for the good of all, while doing harm to none. My job if elected is to work for you, to listen to what you need, and to fight for what is right. No significant decision should ever be passed without scrutiny! And prioritize transparency and clear communication in what’s happening and why.

JULIA MASON It would be a privilege to be your voice and choice for Fruitvale Council. I thrive on community connections and believe the life of a community is our children and youth. My vision for Fruitvale and reason for running for Council is to support the development of the Day Care Facility in Fruitvale and improve local programs for children and youth. Additionally, my hope and dream for the future of Fruitvale, if supported by the village taxpayers and the RDKB citizens, would be the development of an indoor recreation facility housing the Daycare center and Fruitvale Library. I imagine this facility as the hub of our community, a hub for clubs. A place where seniors can stay active indoors, children and youth can play freely in a gymnasium, and typical outdoor sports can be enjoyed indoors. The Village needs a niche to attract people to our area and visit our businesses. Building a facility accessible to seniors, children, and youth will strengthen our local economy. let’s continue providing for our citizens and put our energy and funds into supporting local. Understandably, there is more to running a Village than recreation. After reviewing the Village Strategic Plan and monthly minutes, my experience as an administrator for a school would be valuable in supporting the CEO and other stakeholders. If you are looking for a Council member who has experience with asset management plans, scrutinizing budgets, and managing employees and is an active listener with integrity and transparency, I am your person.

WES STARTUP Raised in Fruitvale and having lived here all my life gives me perspective on both the historic and current dynamics of our Village, and those perspectives inform a deeper understanding of our priorities and paths forward. I believe it is very important that residents have representation on Council from someone who pays municipal taxes and therefore, has “skin in the game.” If elected to Council, I would bring over 25 years of experience from my work life as a facility management professional, in understanding and dealing with Federal, Provincial, and Municipal governments. I have extensive experience in managing budgets and meeting financial targets. I also have knowledge and experience in water/sewer management, general infrastructure, building management, and human resource leadership. Last, as the former Chair of the Lower Columbia Economic Development Corporation, I have comprehensive knowledge of regional economic planning. In my opinion, there are three priorities that should be the focus of Council going forward: • Faced with climate change we should be thinking more long-term about our water system infrastructure and its management; • We need to continue to push forward with the development of the former school lands in some form that meets the future needs of our community; • We need to start the process of investigating and implementing wildfire mitigation strategies. Our Village Council should have representation from a cross section of Beaver Valley residents. If elected, my commitment is to work with Mayor and Council in an open and transparent manner.