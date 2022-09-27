Meet the councillor candidates for Warfield

The first day of advance voting is Wednesday, Oct. 5. The Warfield forum goes Monday, Oct. 4 in the community hall, 7 p.m. Photo: Adobe Stock

CAROLYN AMANTEA As a 16-year resident of Warfield, I am looking forward to serving our community as a member of council. I am running this year because I believe that I have the skills, motivation and connections to continue the work of our outgoing government and ensure that Warfield is a safe, thriving and vibrant community in which to live, work and play. My interests and strengths lie in community development and the advancement of social initiatives. As the Community Literacy Outreach Coordinator for the Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), I work closely with seniors, families, newcomers and youth throughout the Lower Columbia. Currently, I am the vice-president of The Skills Centre board of directors and sit on the Columbia Basin Trust’s Social Advisory Committee. Locally, I was involved in the development of Warfield’s Food Charter and am a member of the Warfield Food Advisory Committee. Most recently, I have joined the working group for the establishment of a Lower Columbia Community Health Centre Network and am excited by the prospect of securing better healthcare options for this region’s residents. Collaboration within the council, between communities and, most importantly, with our residents is critical. I am confident that a skilled, motivated team – mayor, council and staff – with foresight and careful planning will be able to achieve sustainable solutions to Warfield’s most pressing issues. It is my hope that you will choose to add me to that team when you vote on October 15th.

JAIMIE GAGE This isn’t my first rodeo. I ran for councillor in the last election because I felt I needed to know what was going on. Rumours abounded. Answers were not forthcoming and I thought voters would also want to know. They didn’t, I lost. This time I am running because I feel we need to get involved. We all need to get involved because the village has challenges ahead. We all need to pay attention, attend council meetings, volunteer for committees and ask for public involvement. I ran on the need to know and now we need to participate. In the end we all pay for the actions and the inactions of our Village council. As for my credentials, I am a concerned citizen and if you are too, then that should be enough.

JIM HILL It’s been a great privilege to have been elected to council in 2018. My education as councillor has been an investment into our community. From infrastructure, governance, budget, planning, and action plans, I’ve gone from a briefcase to a two-drawer filing cabinet. Some of my goals as councillor have been to be accessible and available to all your concerns and in keeping costs down. As a taxpayer and a pensioner your costs are my costs. Two of our biggest issues in Warfield are the new pumphouse for water delivery and the newly proposed sewage treatment plant. The pumphouse must be completed by 2026. These two issues will come at a significant cost to the village. These costs will be addressed through the grant process. Warfield council has done a lot of groundwork on these issues and has established a strong infrastructure committee. I feel we are heading in the right direction. With your support at the polls I will work and assist with the new mayor and council. I look forward to working as a team to see through the completion of these infrastructure issues. Jim Hill — Dedicated to Community.

RAY MASLECK After serving on council since winning a seat in the 2017 by-election, Ray Masleck was not planning to seek re-election this year. But with Frank Marino’s recent decision to run for mayor, Masleck is enthusiastic again about serving his community. “With his wide experience with community projects and boards, and long career in human resources, Frank has the personal and professional skills to get council and the village back on track.” Masleck has focused on maintaining and improving key services and holding staff accountable. He was often frustrated by a council majority that could not see that issues like food security and climate change, while important, were beyond the capacity of the village. “We now have new mangers at the village office and works department that will be key to getting council and the village moving forward.” Masleck, 66, has lived in Warfield since 1988 with his wife Linda (née Bossio), a retired primary school teacher. He reported for the Trail Times for 30 years when it published five days a week, retiring in 2010. At various times, he attended and covered every municipal council in the area. Other regular beats including the regional district, Teck Metals (and Cominco before it), school district, provincial and federal politics as they related to the region and labour relations. He has a Bachelor of Commerce with a major in economics, and has been an active Greater Trail volunteer in various fields, including the performing and visual arts, and seniors’ housing.

FRAN NOONE I moved to Warfield in 1998 to work at Cominco/Teck Metals. I worked for the company for 18 years in a professional capacity as a Research Librarian. My first degree was a B.Sc. in Geology from UBC. My twenties were spent travelling around BC bashing rocks or mapping landforms for government agencies. I then returned to university and after completing a Master of Library and Information Studies degree at McGill University in Montreal, I was the Systems Librarian at Lethbridge Community College for 7 years. I have served on a variety of Boards (Trail Society for the Performing Arts (2 yrs); Trail District Public Library (8 yrs); YWCA (3 yrs)) and other volunteer positions. I enjoy the work and believe in participating in local/community organizations which enrich our lives. I use my research skills to listen, read, discuss, and consider before making a decision. I find it rewarding to work with people in a team. I met my partner Richard here and we are both retired. I am so fortunate to live here. Of all the many places that I have lived, Warfield is the best. People say “hi.” Kids ride their bikes, and play outside. I would be honored to serve the citizens of Warfield as a Councillor. I love the Village of Warfield and want to give back to the community that has given so much to me.

ARLENE PARKINSON I am retired, married with 2 daughters and 2 grandchildren. Resident of Warfield for 44 years. Served 3 terms on the Village of Warfield Council from 1990 to 1999. After retiring from Local Government I worked as the secretary treasurer for the Association of Kootenay and Boundary Local Governments until 2016 when I was re-elected to Village of Warfield Council in a bi-election. During the last 6 years I have served as Alternate Director for the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Director on the West Kootenay Boundary Hospital District Board, Director on the West Kootenay Boundary Transit Committee, and on the Ktunaxa Kinbasket Treaty Local Government Committee. I am also your Village representative on the Municipal Insurance Association. Our Village has challenges and with the assistance of our incredible staff and volunteers I am confident we can work through them. Our infrastructure is aging and our biggest hurdle now is the sourcing of water for our Village after 2026. To the Council Table I would bring knowledge, experience and history. I am committed to teamwork, and feel communication is key. I believe professional development training should be available to any and all elected or staff. I regret that I will be away from the Village prior to the Election. Covid, fires and floods cancelled our long awaited 50th Anniversary trip for last year that has been rebooked and confirmed. Please reach out to me at aparkinsonforvow@gmail.com if you would like to chat. Please Vote on October 15!