Meet the Trail mayoral candidates

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15. Photo: File General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15. Photo: File COLLEEN JONES After four years as a Trail city councillor, Colleen Jones is ready for the next step in her career — running for mayor in the city she’s called home for most of her life. Jones spent 32 years in a management role for the provincial government, negotiating and bargaining for employees at all levels. Her extensive experience has made her a strong team builder and skilled leader. Jones brings a fresh perspective to how people can live, thrive, and connect in a revitalized Trail. An active community member, she often works side-by-side with her fellow citizens and is focused on collaborative decision-making and advocating on behalf of her peers. Jones is proud that her grandchildren will be the fourth generation of her family to live, work, and play in the City of Trail. She is passionate about making a lasting difference for everyone. New leadership for a better Trail: Just Vote Jones. Why did Colleen decide to run for Trail mayor? I really care about the Trail community. It’s important to me to connect with everyone, at every level. I want to hear the voices of the people of my city so we can work together toward positive change. I have a vision for a safe, healthy, and respectful community. One of the most important ways citizens can impact their community is by voting; elections are the only time we get to exercise our democratic right and vote to make a difference. With your support, I’m committed to continuing to work in the best interest of our future! LISA PASIN I am running for re-election as Mayor of Trail because the success of our city matters to me on a deeply personal level. Trail is where I learned the values of hard work, persistence and community contribution. There’s no other place I would rather be than right here, working for you. I have served our residents for 4 years as Councillor, 4 as Mayor and Acting Chair of the Regional Hospital District for 3. I have a BSc. from UBC and MBA from Royal Roads. I have worked in healthcare for over 20 years, strengthening delivery of care for all. Our community has weathered the storm of the last few years like true champions. I commit to honoring your determination by investing in economic development, supporting entrepreneurship and revisiting the Downtown Revitalization Plan. I will lead the Official Community Plan development and seek your input along the way. This includes facilitating the expansion of housing options including market, seniors, affordable and workforce housing. A long term infrastructure renewal plan will also be created. Increased homelessness, mental illness and substance use has resulted in major social challenges, with significant negative impacts on our community. As Mayor, I will ensure the responsible agencies are doing their part and funding appropriate solutions. This includes ensuring that the rights of all residents are respected. I am experienced, energized and committed to leading Trail forward with a positive, team based leadership approach. Vote Lisa Pasin, and let’s write the next chapter in Trail’s future together.

The Trail Times contacted all candidates running for election to municipal council in Trail, Warfield, Montrose and Fruitvale, as well as the three candidates vying for a school board seat in Area 6 (Beaver Valley).

We asked each person to tell readers who they are, and why they are running for an elected position.

Submissions will be published over the next week. Candidates are listed alphabetically (left to right), as their names appear on the election declaration.

Today we are featuring the two candidates running for Trail mayor and 13 candidates vying for one of six seats on Trail council.

