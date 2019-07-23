Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

A painted memorial bench honouring a Vancouver artist’s late partner will remain at Kitsilano Park, for now.

Julia Goudkova spent a number of days in June painting a weathered commemorative bench dedicated to her long-term partner, Colin Mackay. However, the Vancouver Park Board said it was considered vandalism, and broke rules that stated no paint or markings are allowed on park benches.

Once word got out that the colourful bench would be replaced, Goudkova started an online petition to fight the replacement, garnering 8,000 signatures in four weeks’ time as well as support by board comissioners.

READ MORE: B.C. woman’s artwork on late partner’s memorial bench to be removed

The park board said the bench wouldn’t be removed until after a planned memorial on July 2 to mark five years since Mackay’s death.

Now, the bench is seeing further reprieve from its demise.

Park board members voted during a board meeting on Monday night for staff to look into options for artistic enhancements to benches that don’t include paint or other coatings. In the meantime, the bench will stay at the park on an interim basis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille mine
Next story
Horgan hints at Daylight Saving Time changes after record survey response

Just Posted

The ‘OCP’ and why Trail is tackling it now

Trail mayor says process will involve public engagement this fall

Slowing market has Teck closing Pend Oreille mine

Teck to close site near Metaline Falls, U.S.A., by month-end

July showers wash out half of the Okanagan’s cherry crop

Cherry growers say this is the worst season they’ve seen in decades

Final cuts for the Silver City

Two national CiB judges will tour the city this week

Buddhist monument to be dedicated in Slocan cemetery

A new post has been created to mark the site where at least nine Japanese Canadians were cremated

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

Southern resident killer whale died of blunt trauma, likely from ship

J34 was found more than two years ago near Sechelt, but the necropsy findings have now been released

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Nelson’s net-zero ready house is a glimpse into B.C.’s future

One local builder set out to construct the province’s ideal energy efficient home

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in B.C.

Professional wrestler Chris Jericho posted on social media that he was in Penticton recently

Most Read