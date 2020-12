The Trail Times wishes all our readers a very Merry Christmas. The office will be closed from Friday to Monday.

Regular business hours resume Tuesday, Dec. 29 at 9 a.m.

And, on this Christmas Eve of an extraordinary year, Times staff is sharing words from Reverend Meridyth Robertson of the First Presbyterian Church in downtown Trail. Regarding her masked-up Nativity scene, she says, “What’s life without a little laughter?”



