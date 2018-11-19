Mounties gather near the Golden Ears Bridge after a body was found in Maple Ridge Sunday. (Colleen Flanagan/Maple Ridge News)

Metro Vancouver homicide detectives busy after separate weekend deaths

Homicide detectives in Metro Vancouver are investigating separate cases involving two deaths they say appear to be either targeted or suspicious.

In the most recent case, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was called to help Ridge Meadows RCMP after a man’s body was found Sunday morning near the banks of the Fraser River, underneath the Golden Ears Bridge.

RCMP say the man appears to have been targeted, but no other details have been released.

Team members are also working with Burnaby RCMP after a woman died in a single-vehicle crash late Friday on a busy route along the north side of Burnaby Mountain.

The woman, whose name police have not released, was thrown from the sport-utility vehicle, while a man was found unconscious inside it.

Burnaby RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar says the man and woman knew each other and there is no risk to the public, but the circumstances of the crash are suspicious so the case has been handed to homicide officers.

The Canadian Press

