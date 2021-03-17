Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)

Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

A gaggle of drag performers will be doing laps at the Fernie Alpine Resort next week to raise awareness of mental health and suicide in the Elk Valley.

Local performer, Isabella GiaV – who normally does performances and a spot of drag bingo around town – said that the event was to raise money for local not-for-profit, the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce and the work they do, while putting a spotlight on mental health.

There were few better ways to do that than running a four-hour dragathon, said GiaV.

“You don’t see too many fundraisers about suicide – drag is so bold, drag is so out there, and it draws the eye. Suicide is a topic that we don’t talk about, so I thought it would be good to put it to the forefront.”

GiaV said that the work being done by the Taskforce was vital and much needed.

“They’re really trying to tackle the stigma around suicide.”

The Taskforce was formed in early 2020 in response to a string of local suicides in the Elk Valley, and seeks to raise the profile of mental health, and talk about suicide and crisis without stigma.

To help, GiaV along with seven other drag performers will be doing laps of “the most extreme run on the ski hill”- the Mighty Moose, for four hours on Wednesday night next week (March 24).

There will be videos and entertainment – along with all the glamour and glitz that would come with having a posse of drag performers tearing up the hill for an evening.

The performer that clocks up the most laps and helps raise the most money will be crowned “Miss Fernie”.

GiaV said that what had started out as an effort to organize an event in keeping with COVID-restrictions had the potential to be much more, with the resort having gone out of it’s way to book some night skiing time to allow for more space for the performers.

Locals wanting to donate can do so through the events Gofundme account at gofundme.com/f/mighty-moose-dragathon.

The dragathon will be on Wednesday night, but donations are open now, and there will be videos and updates posted in the lead up, and during the event.

Sadly, keen supporters can’t ski with the performers this year, but nobody will miss out thanks to live videos and performances.

READ MORE: Give a gift of fresh flowers this Easter


scott.tibballs@thefreepress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and Donationsmental healthsuicide

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FAR closing date pushed an extra week
Next story
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Just Posted

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio
31 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

Sixteen individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19, five of whom are in critical care

Photo: Trail Times
RCMP take suspect in custody after fire in downtown Trail

Regional fire rescue reports that an alert business owner put out the flames

Diane Verigin of Grand Forks won almost $56,000 from BC Lotto last month. Photo: BC Lotto
Grand Forks woman shakes-it-up after big win

Diana Verigin couldn’t believe her eyes upon scanning her BC 50/50 ticket on Feb. 7

Police reported they seized a hunting knife (not pictured) and BB pistol from a Trail man. Photo: David Ballew on Unsplash
Civil dispute in Fruitvale leads to seizure of large hunting knife and ‘BB-style handgun’

A 37-year old Trail man was arrested near Beaver Falls

Photo: Brenda Haley
Mel DeAnna Magic

If you have a recent photo to share email it large or actual-size to editor@trailtimes.ca

Members of the Vancouver Police Department are seen outside an Irish Pub in downtown Vancouver, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Liquor sales are cut off at 8 p.m. for St. Patrick’s Day. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. COVID-19 spread continues with 498 cases Wednesday

Four additional deaths, no new health care outbreaks

Cameron Ezzy has his ducks trained as pest control officers. Through his business, Slugs N’ Bugs for Lunch, he will come to your home and rid your garden of slugs. Photo by Terry Farrell
VIDEO: B.C. entrepreneur opens pest control business with ducks as employees

Slugs n’ Bugs For Lunch will take care of your garden pests naturally

The many faces of Daon Glasgow. (Photos: Surrey RCMP)
Daon Glasgow sentenced for shooting transit cop in Surrey

He had been on mandatory release from prison on a Surrey manslaughter conviction when trigger was pulled in SkyTrain station shooting

Approximately 50 protesters gathered at Gyro Park in Penticton Friday, March 5 to protest council’s decision to close Victory Church Shelter. (Jesse Day - Western News)
BC Housing to use provincial powers to keep Penticton shelter open

Penticton council voted Tuesday to reject the shelter’s extension for a second time

Isabella GiaV ready to hit the slopes. (Contributed by Isabella GiaV)
Mighty moose ‘dragathon’ at Fernie raises funds for mental health awareness

Drag performers will be doing laps of the Mighty Moose at FAR next week to raise funds for the Elk Valley Suicide Taskforce

Skiers on the Boomerang Chair at Fernie Alpine Resort. (Scott Tibballs / The Free Press)
FAR closing date pushed an extra week

The new closing date for Fernie Alpine Resort is April 11

A construction worker exhales after using a vaping device while eating lunch on the steps at Robson Square, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Youth vaping rates levelled off in 2020, while number of smokers declines

Stress reduction ranked highly among young Canadians’ reasons for vaping

An Asian giant hornet found in Nanaimo in 2019. (Photo courtesy Conrad Bérubé)
B.C. will set more traps to guard against Asian giant hornets

‘Comprehensive surveys’ to be done on Vancouver Island and the Fraser Valley

Rebecca Hope, chef at The Jolly Coachman in Pitt Meadows, sports her green in preparation for St. Patrick's Day on Friday.
B.C. liquor sales to end at 8 p.m. tonight for St. Patrick’s Day

Cut off applies to liquor stores, bars and restaurants

Most Read