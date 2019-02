The deceased man had been missing since last week

A Nelson man missing since last week has been found dead, according to a news release from the Nelson Police Department.

The man was reported missing by the police on Saturday after friends said he had not been seen since Thursday.

The deceased’s name is not being released at this time until his family has been located and notified, the police news release said.

The cause of death is not considered suspicious at this time and the investigation has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.