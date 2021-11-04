Matthew Sawatzky and Janaye Sawatzky have been reported missing. (RCMP handout)

Missing Surrey newlyweds have been located and are safe: RCMP

Police said they have confirmed the well-being of a young couple

A Surrey couple that have been missing since Halloween have been located and are safe.

Newlyweds Matthew and Janaye Sawatzky were reported missing on Oct. 31. On Nov. 4, police said they have contacted the couple and confirmed they are safe.

“Surrey RCMP would like to thank the media and members of the public for their assistance in locating the couple,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Vanessa Munn. “We received numerous tips, which ultimately lead police to the couple and allowed officers to confirm their well-being.”

Previous story
Kelowna woman charged after allegedly embezzling $20K from elementary school PAC
Next story
Disappointment and resignation as Quebec drops health worker vaccine mandate

Just Posted

FILE – B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks in Vancouver, on Thursday, September 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. Premier John Horgan diagnosed with cancer following throat biopsy

L-R: Glenn Wallace and Keith Smyth are volunteering their time to cover graffiti defacement in memory of their friend Ev Cross, Trail’s founding “Graffiti Granny.” Photo: Lynn Callender
Graffiti grandpas?

Company story staff circa 1951. First row L-R: Manager J. Lloyd Crowe, Albert Hild, Al Coverdale, Tommy Alty, Hilda Phillips, Christina Wolfe, Lena Fresu, Jimmy Kinahan, Rita LePage, Peggy Royce, Ernie Andreas. Second row L-R: Danny MacDonald, Noreen Sewell, Dorothy St. Marie, Jean Hewlett, Joan Rogers, Anna Devito, Celia D’Arcangelo, Betty Forgie-Thompson, Rose Venier, Jean York, Jim Kirker, Jack Reardon. Third row L-R: Harry Mann, Jack Arnold, Lloyd Wilkinson, Draga Wolfe, Sheldon Craig, Tony Krause, Jim Mark, Grace Hall, Johnny Woods, Geoff Hinton. Back: Ernie Strudwick. Photo: Trail Historical Society
Trail Blazers: Retailers of yore

“As we emerge from almost two years of COVID, the Platinum Jubilee celebrations should be able to lighten the mood and remind all British Columbians of our home and heritage.” Photo: Mark de Jong/Unsplash
Plans lacking in Canada for Queen’s Platinum Jubilee