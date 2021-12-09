MLA Russell addresses demonstrators comparing vaccines to experiments on Jews

The MLA said he supported COVID-19 vaccination as a means of keeping people safe, alive

MLA Roly Russell (right) meets with anti-vax demonstrators outside his constituency office Thursday, Dec. 9. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

A small group of anti-vax demonstrators had a terse exchange of views with MLA Roly Russell outside his Grand Forks constituency office Thursday, Dec. 9.

Five people holding signs saying “Just Say No” and comparing COVID-19 vaccinations to Nazism gathered outside his Second Street office at around 3:15 p.m.

Dan Schafers (right) holds up a sign comparing COVID-19 vaccines to the forced human experiments by the Nazis. Photo: Laurie Tritschler

The demonstrators had much to say when Russell came out to speak with them at around 3:30 p.m.

“From what little I have seen, you’re not supporting our freedoms,” a woman said, which Russell said was not true.

When pressed on the subject of liability for people’s adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccines, Russell held firm.

“We are accountable. The government is accountable when we’re making these decisions to try and keep people safe. When people are dying because they end up in hospital with COVID and they are dying, then where is the anti-vaxxer crew then?”

A woman in the crowd then insisted that she was “not an anti-vaxxer,” because she’d had all her vaccines since childhood. Russell apologized and said he would happily meet with any of his constituents by appointment.

