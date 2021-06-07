A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)

Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Interior Health (IH) has kicked the #journey2immunity into high gear with the launch of mobile vaccination clinics.

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities and other hard-to-reach communities in the region.

“We know that the best way to ensure that everyone who wants a vaccine is able to et one is by removing as many barriers to access as possible,” IH president and CEO Susan Brown said.

“These two mobile clinics are heading out on a road trip that will make it easier for many people in the Interior to get their COVID-19 vaccine in their home community.”

Each of the mobile clinics will cover half of the region. The first will visit communities in the South Okanagan, Kootenay Boundary and East Kootenay, making initial stops in Big White, Peachland, Okanagan Falls, Hedley and Princeton.

Another will travel through the North Okanagan and Thompson Cariboo Shuswap, with initial stops in Cherryville, Lumby, the Okanagan Indian Band, Falkland and Armstrong.

The mobile clinics have been designed in partnership with the province. The two trailers were provided by the British Columbia Automobile Association and have been fully equipped for the initiative.

“BCAA’s mobile response units are designed to provide on-the-ground support to British Columbians in the event of a major incident, and we are beyond thrilled to offer two units to Interior Health as mobile immunization clinics,” BCAA president and CEO Eric Hopkins said.

The clinics’ priority is to offer first doses of the vaccine to eligible people 12 years and older, with no appointments required.

More information on the clinics’ locations and schedules can be found here. For a full list of vaccination clinics within the region, visit the IH COVID-19 information page.

READ MORE: Community rallies behind Vernon family after death of husband, father

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend
Next story
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Just Posted

A tent housing a mobile vaccination clinic. (Interior Health/Contributed)
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics to traverse Interior Health

The mobile clinics will target rural and remote communities

Conceptual drawing of the proposed New Denver affordable housing project: Illustration: Zigloo Studio Inc.
Kaslo and New Denver get $1 million each for affordable housing projects from BC Housing

The housing projects will each cost a total of $3.5 million

Frantisek Strouhal’s artwork being showcased is titled “The Tree of Life.” Photo: Submitted
International virtual exhibit showcases two West Kootenay artists

The Healing Power of ART In Honor of Nature runs online until July 20

Nasukin Jason Louie of the Lower Kootenay Band poses under the mural in the administration building. The mural depicts past elders David Luke, Wilfred Jacobs, Isobel Louie, Charlotte Basil, and Louis White. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band announces cross-border COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In partnership with the Kootenai Tribe of Idaho, the clinic will be held on National Indigenous Peoples Day

Heritage Retirement Residence in West Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News file)
Interior B.C. care homes awarded national grant

The funding will support the Interior’s 70 care homes, helping to strengthen future pandemic response

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits a memorial at the Eternal flame on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, which is in recognition of discovery of children’s remains at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau calls on Catholic Church to take responsibility for residential schools

Prime Minister said he expects the church to make school records available

A motion coming this week asks councillors to consider renaming Trutch Street to Truth Street. Trutch Street is named after Joseph Trutch, now recognized for his racist policies towards Indigenous people. (Google Maps)
Victoria council to consider switching Trutch Street to Truth Street

Name change recommended due to Joseph Trutch’s racist policies affecting Indigenous people

A man holds a picture of Chantel Moore during a healing gathering at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on June 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
‘Potentially lethal force’ means no charges in B.C. woman’s fatal shooting by police

Decision released in last year’s New Brunswick death of Vancouver Island’s Chantel Moore

Dr. Réka Gustafson, B.C.’s deputy provincial health officer, updates the province’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. cabinet offices in Vancouver, Aug. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 cases drop below 200 a day over weekend

12 more deaths since Friday, 74% of adults vaccinated

Protesters at Fairy Creek say they will stand their work isn’t done despite a declaration ordering a two-year deferral of old-growth logging on the traditional territories of the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations. (Zoe Ducklow/Black Press Media)
Vancouver Island First Nations declaration not enough for old-growth protesters

‘At the invitation of Elder Bill Jones, the Rainforest Flying Squad will continue to stand our ground’

Somebody scrawled graffiti on the outside walls and door of the heritage St. Joseph’s Catholic Church on or around May 31. Photograph By TWITTER/SECWEPEMCC SECWEPEMC CROW
Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

St. Joseph’s Catholic Church was built by Catholic Missionaries

FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron speaks during a press conference and prayer vigil at the former Muscowequan Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan at Muskowekwan First Nation, Sask., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kayle Neis
Indigenous leaders frustrated after Pope passes on apologizing for residential schools

More than 60 per cent of residential schools were run by the Catholic Church

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walks between buildings in the Parliamentary precinct in Ottawa on Friday May 28, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Trudeau says government looking at plan for return of international tourists

Anyone coming to Canada would need to be fully vaccinated before arriving, PM said

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh holds a press conference in Ottawa on Monday, June 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Motion passes urging feds drop court actions on rulings regarding First Nations kids

Government to argue against rulings regarding First Nations kids in foster care, Jordan’s Principle

Most Read