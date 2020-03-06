Montrose awards $545,000 construction contract

Village says infrastructure and the road along this block are old and in poor condition

Work on 9th Avenue in Montrose is expected to start later this spring. (Photo by Paolo Chiabrando on Unsplash)

Montrose is getting ready to dig deep into a stretch of 9th Avenue after council awarded a $545,000 contract for a road and underground works job to Glenalder Contracting on Monday.

This year and last, council prioritized this undertaking after studies and assessments determined that the 800 block of 9th Avenue was of high priority for replacement of the road and the infrastructure beneath, including the sewer, water and storm drainage systems.

Work is expected to begin near the end of April, with the bulk of the job to be completed over three months.

“Based on previous assessments, the underground infrastructure and the road along this block are old and in generally poor condition,” administrator Larry Plotnikoff told the Trail Times. “The village is taking the approach to complete one section at a time, or a block in this case, in order to bring the infrastructure back up to standard.”

Primary work will entail replacement of the water main, sewer main and drainage system that run along the 800 block of 9th Avenue.

In addition, the roadway will be straightened out and re-paved.

While the job is underway, which is expected to last 13 weeks, Plotnikoff says the contractor and the municipality will do their best to minimize disruption to the affected residents along this stretch of road.

“The village and its engineering team are arranging to meet with affected residents … towards the end of the month,” Plotnikoff said.

“To keep them advised as to the construction schedule, the nature of the works taking place, and the plans to mitigate any temporary disruption.”

After the job went to tender in early February, a total of five bids were received. After a review of submissions, council ultimately selected the low bid of $544,411 from Glenalder Contracting.

Plotnikoff says the bid process was competitive, with four of the five bids received at or below budget.

“The selected contractor has performed the same work of a similar scale successfully in other municipalities,” he said. “And the village is looking forward to working with them on this important project.”

TRUE Consulting is providing engineering services on behalf of Montrose.

The village has budgeted a total of $920,000 for the project, including $800,000 for hard construction costs.



