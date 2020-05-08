Morning start: One amazing small art town is located in the Kootenays

In case you missed it:
Parks across the West Kootenay are set to re-open on May 14, with some exceptions.
The City of Rossland is aiming to have its pool open by July 1.
Fun fact of the day:
Did you know Nelson is known as the best small art town in Canada?
The town boasts over 350 restored heritage buildings and has a range of small to medium-sized businesses.
View this post on Instagram
Comings & goings, small celebrations with roomies! Sunrise on Cinqo de Mayo, the first tulip spreads it’s love 💕 gratitude for the small things as they have become the big things! #covidbreak 😎Now is the quiet moment… breath into the things you have discovered! 🙏🏼😎✅🌎👌🏼💙 #whatisnormal #bethechange #joyinthejourney #nomadlife #stillness #fengshuilifestyle #gypsyvibes #nelsonbc #kootenaylife #fengshuidesign #travelagain #besafe #bethelove 💜💙💚
Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Friday.
In Nakusp:
It will be mainly sunny with a high of 19 C.
In Castlegar:
Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.
In Rossland:
Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.
Video of the day:
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.