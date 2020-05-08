File photo

Morning start: One amazing small art town is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 8

In case you missed it:

Parks across the West Kootenay are set to re-open on May 14, with some exceptions.

Click here for the story.

The City of Rossland is aiming to have its pool open by July 1.

Click here for the story.

Fun fact of the day:

Did you know Nelson is known as the best small art town in Canada?

The town boasts over 350 restored heritage buildings and has a range of small to medium-sized businesses.

Weather forecast by Environment Canada on Friday.

In Nakusp:

It will be mainly sunny with a high of 19 C.

In Castlegar:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.

In Rossland:

Clouds will be clearing with a high of 22 C.

Video of the day:

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. begins calling back scheduled surgery patients

Just Posted

Grands Forks makes land offers for flood mitigation

26 of the first 40 contracts in final stages

City of Rossland adopts five-year capital plan

Included in the plan is a 2.5% tax increase for households in 2020

Trail police report car crash, theft, impaired driving

Briefs reported this week from the Greater Trail RCMP detachment

City of Rossland aims to have pool open by July 1

Limiting capacity, cancelling events some things city is looking at to mitigate threat of COVID-19

Lest We Forget

Thousands of Trail residents gathered at Butler Park on May 8, 1945

COVID-19 wage subsidy program extended as pandemic pushes millions out of workforce

Economists on average had expected the loss of four million jobs and an unemployment rate of 18 per cent

Ottawa adds to protections for endangered southern resident killer whales

Areas of the Juan de Fuca Strait and Southern Gulf Islands will be closed for recreational and commercial salmon fisheries

Multi-unit housing starts up in some parts of Canada in April despite COVID-19

CMHC estimates a 10.8 per cent month-over-month increase in its national seasonally adjusted annual rate

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

People who rely on communication devices also face similar barriers

101-year-old Vancouver Island man to walk 101 laps for charity

Carlton House resident raising money for children

Most Read