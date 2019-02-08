Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Several regions across B.C. are being urged to brace for extreme cold reaching as low as -40 C overnight.

Environment Canada issued wind chill warnings for B.C.’s central interior Friday. The conditions are not expected to ease until at least Saturday, when a cold Arctic air mass passes through the region.

The worst of the wind chill will be felt in the north. The weather agency said its expecting overnight lows of -28 C to hit the Kootenays and Whistler, with brisk wind gusts reaching up to 30 kilometres per hour.

Health risks are greatest among young children, older adults, people who are street entrenched or have chronic illnesses as well as those working outdoors.

The national forecaster has also issued a snowfall warning for Greater Victoria and the surrounding region, as well as eastern parts of the Island. Up to 10 centimetres of snow is expected to fall through the day.

In the Lower Mainland, the weather office is calling for five to 10 centimetres of snow, before wind gusts up to 90 kilometres per hour batter the Fraser Valley. Overnight, temperatures as low as -20 C are anticipated there through Saturday.

READ MORE: Environment Canada issues wind warning across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

READ MORE: Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Biologists collecting fish eggs at East Kootenay lake
Next story
Castlegar cops bust confused cannabis dealer

Just Posted

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

Grand Forks is the Sunshine Valley

Place Names: Nicknames, Part 3

Kootenay SAR teams aided by gaming grants

Four West Kootenay non-profits received gaming grants collectively tallying $185,000

Castlegar cops bust confused cannabis dealer

Police reminding public that selling cannabis without a licence is stil illegal

Fruitvale acquires full site of old middle school

The plan is to demolish the school and develop the property to meet housing needs in the village

Much of B.C. seeing snow, -40 C wind chills

Environment Canada has issued dozens of warnings as bitterly cold winds and snow make way to B.C.

Transport Canada orders new braking protocol after fatal CP derailment in Field

The order will remain in effect as long as necessary, Transportation Minister Marc Garneau said

Interior Health opioid addiction clinic adds evening, weekend appointments

Funding will add three new doctors and two nurse practitioners

B.C. government earmarks more cash to help new immigrants settle

Services to be expanded by 45 per cent, Surrey presser reveals

Special warning to watch for treeline avalanches in B.C. backcountry

Senior avalanche forecaster Grant Helgeson says it means that trees are not the safe haven they normally are

Cougar alert for the Glenmerry neighbourhood of Trail

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue issued the alert at 2:30 p.m. Friday

B.C. energy minister closes Nelson office after protester chains self inside

The incident happened after a meeting between Michelle Mungall and Coastal GasLink protesters Monday

Quebec City mosque killer sentenced to life, no parole for 40 years

Alexandre Bissonnette had pleaded to six counts of first-degree murder and six of attempted murder

Vet saves Victoria puppy with naloxone injection

The puppy is now up for adoption through the Victoria Humane Society

Most Read