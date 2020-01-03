This photo was taken last night as snow just started to fall on the Coquihalla. (IMAGE CREDIT: CONTRIBUTED)

weather window

Much of B.C. under weather warnings as winter storm touches down on south coast

Strong winds, rain and heavy snowfall expected to continue through to Saturday

As B.C.’s south coast braces for more wind and rain Environment Canada is warning inland regions to prepare for further snowfall.

Much of the province was placed under weather warnings on Thursday due to a Pacific storm moving southerly, bringing with it strong winds and extensive rainfall. The storm is expected to continue into Saturday.

The storm has already forced a number of cancellations along BC Ferry routes Friday morning, between Nanaimo and Vancouver.

ALSO READ: Wind, rain and snow warnings issued across the Lower Mainland

The national weather agency says that winds are expected to gradually strengthen throughout the day, particularly for Greater Victoria and Metro Vancouver. Late in the evening winds should briefly reach 70 kilometres per hour before moving southerly, according to Environment Canada.

Snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Coquihalla Highway, calling for 25 centimetres of snow, as well as along Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Golden.

Drivers have been urged to use caution when travelling along these highways and to expect sudden changes in weather.

The winter storm is expected to taper off by Saturday.

ALSO READ: Thousands in B.C. Interior in the dark after snowstorm

Roughly 8,000 BC Hydro customers are still without power since a New Year’s eve storm knocked out power in the Okanagan, Interior and northern Vancouver Island.

