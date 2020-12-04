Murphy Family Foundation lends support to West Kootenay schools

St. Michael’s Catholic School is one of eight schools receiving a $2,000 donation from the Murphy Family Foundation.

Christmas came early for many area schools.

The Murphy Family Foundation has been a major philanthropist to the Greater Trail community since Rich and Annie Murphy took over the Trail Smoke Eaters Junior A hockey team in 2016.

The Foundation has contributed to several non-profit groups, organizations and community projects including donations to the Trail Sk8 Park and new Gyro Park playground.

This year, due to the pandemic, Annie and Rich had to do things a little different, but once again the spirit of giving prevailed.

“In previous years, the Trail Smoke Eaters reached out to schools in our communities and organized ‘Smokies in our School’ night,” explained Allison McCarthy, the Smoke Eaters’ coroporate sales and event manager. “Each participating school chose a Smokies game night in which they would sell group tickets in hopes to pack the Cominco Arena on their designated game night.”

The top three schools who sold the most tickets on their respective game night earned a generous school donation, compliments of the The Murphy Family Foundation.

“The schools, Smokies fans, Murphy Family Foundation and the Trail Smoke Eaters all had so much fun with the community fundraiser,” added McCarthy.

“Since we are not able to have fans in attendance at our home games, Rich and Annie Murphy still wanted to give back to our local schools.”

As a result, the Foundation made multiple $2,000 US donations to local schools including: Rossland Summit School, Twin Rivers Music Program, J. L. Crowe Secondary School, Webster Elementary, Glenmerry Elementary, Fruitvale Elementary, St. Michael’s Elementary, and the Kootenay Columbia Learning Centre.

The funds will go toward improving a variety of programs including breakfast and lunch programs for students and families, music departments, providing laptops and other technology, as well as increasing sports equipment inventories.

The Murphy Family Foundation is committed to the City of Trail and surrounding communities and strives to provide opportunities that will empower and encourage youth.

