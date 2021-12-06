Murphy Foundation and Trail Smoke Eaters team up to support Special Olympics

L-R: Smoke Eaters Christian Lowe, Chris Kobelka, Ethan Willoughby, Charlie Strobel, and Garrett Valk are urging Trail fans to get your tickets while they last. The Trail Smoke Eaters and the Murphy Family Foundation are teaming up for a BC Special Olympic-Trail fundraiser. Photo: Jim Bailey

The Trail Smoke Eaters and the Murphy Family Foundation are offering the community a very special gift this holiday season.

Interior Health announced the return to capacity at sporting and cultural events as of Dec. 1, in response the Smoke Eaters dropped their ticket price for ages 12 and under from $7 to $2 per ticket.

And that’s just the beginning.

“Restrictions were lifted, and we are going to have full capacity at the Cominco Arena, which is really exciting,” said Madelyn Murphy, president of the Murphy Family Foundation. “We are doing what is called a toonie for a ticket, so for every kids ticket sold, the Murphy Family Foundation is going to donate $1 to Special Olympics in Trail.”

And it’s not just for the holiday season. Through the remaining 16 home games of the regular season, for every toonie ticket sold the Foundation will give $1 to BC Special Olympics-Trail.

“Hopefully it will encourage folks to keep bringing their kids to the rink and hopefully it will make it more accessible for people to bring their kids to the rink with the reduced cost,” said Murphy. “But it’s also a way to give back to the community, and support all our athletes in Trail.”

Trail Special Olympic athletes have struggled through the past 18 months, but have recently returned to participating in some sports. The fundraiser’s potential impact, both on a financial and social level, will be significant.

Trail Special Olympics indicated the funds would go to its FUNdamentals Program for ages 7–12, which introduces young people to sport specific activities that are aimed at improving basic motor and sport skills to help build self esteem and confidence and the ability to socialize with their peers.

“There has been some really great work done by the Special Olympics-Trail, and those athletes are really important, and we want to make sure they have access to their recreational programming as well,” added Murphy.

The Murphy Family Foundation has been a huge supporter of the Greater Trail community since Rich and Annie Murphy purchased the Smoke Eaters Jr. A team in 2016.

Fans can take advantage of that opportunity immediately, as the initiative takes effect for their Friday, Dec. 10 match when the Smoke Eaters host the Vernon Vipers.

And, it gets better …

In place of the annual Teddy Bear Toss, the Smoke Eaters and Re/Max All Pro Realty are excited to host “Drop the Gloves and Sock It To ‘Em” night on Dec. 10.

“We encourage fans to bring winter gear donations in place of teddy bears, to chuck on the ice after the first Smoke Eater goal,” said Smoke Eaters marketing manager Allison McCarthy. “The socks, gloves, toques that land on the ice will be donated to those in need in this holiday season.”

Ensure each item is wrapped in a plastic bag so they remain dry when hitting the ice.

“Bring as many new toques, mittens or socks as you like!”

Fans can also support Re/Max’s annual Toy Drive with a toy or cash donation at the game or drop off at their office at 1252 Bay Ave. in Trail. All donated items will be given to local charities and organizations within our communities.

You won’t want to miss the Dec. 11 match versus the Penticton Vees either.

A Greater Trail minor hockey scrimmage will entertain fans during the first intermission and Home Goods Furniture’s Best Seats in the House contest goes in the second intermission when a lucky contestant will get a chance to take home a La-Z-Boy recliner, generously donated by Home Goods Furniture.

Get your tickets online at tickets.trailsmokeeaters.com.

Double vaccination and face masks are required at all games.

