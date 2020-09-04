Lorraine Bella spotted this mysterious fireball in the sky Friday night. (Lorraine Bella photo)

Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was

It’s not a bird, it’s not a plane, what the heck is it?

This photo shared with Trail Times readers by Lorraine Bella appears to show a streak of light tearing through the skyline.

“I saw this strange item in the sky that looked like a fireball on Friday night,” she explained. “It only lasted for a minute. Anyone else see it?”

The Times contacted Gary Boyle for an answer to this intriguing sighting.

Boyle, known as “The Backyard Astronomer,” was quick to reply our question,”Can you tell us what this is?”

“Very interesting photo that would shock anyone,” Boyle replied via email.

“This would have been a fireball meteor but they only last a couple of seconds as they burn up in the atmosphere,” he informed.

“Looking at the structure it appears to be a contrail from a jetliner caused by the hot engine exhaust comment in contact with the cold mounts air. Much like you see your breath in winter. Judging by the colour it was low in the west close to sunset,” Boyle said.

“Thank you for sending this to me. It is great to see people are still looking up and asking questions.”

Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.

Follow him on Twitter: @astroeducator or his website: www.wondersofastronomy.com.

Read more from The Backyard Astronomer here: Comet appears in pre-dawn Kootenay sky


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trail

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Lorraine Bella spotted this mysterious fireball in the sky Friday night. (Lorraine Bella photo)

Lorraine Bella spotted this mysterious fireball in the sky Friday night. (Lorraine Bella photo)

Previous story
Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan
Next story
B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Just Posted

Up to 138 firefighters now battling Talbot Creek Fire

People are advised to stay off the Slocan River with helicopters bucketing water to fight fire

Short traffic delays expected in Trail next week

Road resurfacing will be underway in certain West and East Trail neighbourhoods

Mysterious fireball rips through Kootenay sky

Photos: The Trail Times contacted The Backyard Astronomer to find out what this fireball was

West Kootenay Fed Ex building nears completion

Operations expected to start this fall

Out and about in Rossland

City archives are located the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre

LIVE: Community gathers for monumental totem pole raising along B.C.’s Highway of Tears

The totem pole is to honour murdered and missing Indigenous women and girls

Northern B.C. First Nation chief sounds alarm as community mourns loss of 3 youth in 6 weeks

“Covid-19 is going around but that’s not what’s killing us —it’s alcohol and drugs.”

Dead porcupine hung from road sign in North Okanagan

Porcupines are fully protected under the B.C. Wildlife Act

Trudeau says program extension delayed some CERB payments

Trudeau is planning to unveil what he promises will be a bold economic recovery plan in a throne speech on Sept. 23

B.C. hunters to help monitor for deadly deer disease in Peace and East Kootenay regions

Chronic wasting disease was detected west of the Rocky Mountains in 2019

Stayin’ alive: Demko makes 48 saves as Canucks force Game 7 with 4-0 win over Vegas

NHL playoff series tied 3-3; deciding game Friday night

Five new COVID-19 cases within Interior Health

The total number of cases from the region is now at 450

RCMP find massive illegal grow operation in rural B.C. during unrelated aerial operation

5,200 cannabis plants were seized by police

While some cities saw wildfires and heat, Prince Rupert saw record rainfall this summer

Prince Rupert summer rainfall is highest ever recorded

Most Read