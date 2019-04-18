(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance were arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession

Employees of a Florida IHOP were headed to work early Friday when they found a naked toddler wandering the restaurant’s parking lot. They then found the toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance passed out in a nearby van.

Panama City police tell news outlets that the employees were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were under the influence of drugs.

Police say two 9-month-old children were also found in the van, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. They say one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.

Police say the soiled children were given clean clothes and diapers and placed with the state Department of Children and Families.

The Ohio couple was arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession.

READ MORE: U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant, say police

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
France to hold daylong tribute to Notre Dame firefighters
Next story
Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

Just Posted

Waste not: Trail brewery leftovers feed the local food chain

Spent grains from the Trail Beer Refinery are donated to local farmers and growers, none go to waste

Rural dividend grants awarded in Kootenay West

Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy made the grant announcements in Trail on Thursday

44 Engineer Squadron welcomes new commander

Trail Armoury welcomes Major Nils French, a Rossland native

Easter Egg Hunt, Saturday at Trail mall

Grapevine: List of events in the Trail area for the week of April 18 to April 24

Kootenay economy looking good

Castlegar District Economic Development hosted the State of the Kootenays: An Economic Update

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Police probe eight fires set at B.C. elementary school

Nanaimo RCMP say fires appear to have been set intentionally

Most Read