Navigational lock closure extended at Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam

” … this closure will continue until … COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed or rescinded.”

BC Hydro announced early Friday that the utility company is extending the navigational lock closure at Hugh L. Keenleyside Dam.

“BC Hydro is committed to ensuring the safety of the public and our employees during the COVID-19 outbreak,” spokesperson Mary Anne Coules said.

“We recognize the critical role we have in the province to deliver safe and reliable power, which is why we implemented precautionary measures help prevent cases of COVID-19 at our facilities, and amongst our employees.”

In order to access the navigational lock, recreational boaters need to be in contact with the employees on site and also use shared equipment.

“We expect that this closure will continue until the provincial COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed or rescinded,” Coules said.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and thank you for your patience and support during this challenging time.”

To contact Mary Anne Coules with questions or concerns, call her directly at 250.365.4565.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroColumbia River