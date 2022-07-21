Nelson Health Campus construction to cost over $40 million

The facility is being paid for by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management

The Nelson Health Campus will be owned by Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management, but leased and operated by Interior Health. Illustration courtesy of Interior Health

The Nelson Health Campus will cost Columbia Basin Trust and Golden Life Management over $40 million to build.

A spokesperson for the Trust told the Nelson Star on July 21 that the new long-term seniors care facility is its biggest single investment not including its ownership stakes in hydroelectric power projects.

The Trust and Golden Life, a private company that builds and runs retirement developments and care facilities in B.C. and Alberta, will each own 50 per cent of the health campus. Interior Health will then lease and operate the facility at an estimated annual cost of $7.5 million, according to an IH spokesperson.

When it opens in 2024, the health campus will be among the nine other seniors facilities the Trust and Golden Life have invested in across the Basin region including Lake View Village in Nelson.

Plans for the 75-bed Nelson Health Campus were unveiled July 15. The facility is being constructed on the site of the former Mount St. Francis hospital, which operated from the 1940s to 2005.

READ MORE: New Nelson long-term seniors care facility to open in 2024

@tyler_harper | tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

