Nelson police arrested three people in Railtown for drug possession last week. File photo

Nelson police make drug bust in Railtown

Drugs, weapons and stolen property were among the items found

Nelson police arrested three people Thursday after discovering drugs, stolen property and weapons in Railtown.

Sgt. Brian Weber said the Nelson Police Department received complaints about criminal activity on CP Rail property.

When they arrived, police found suspected meth and fentanyl, as well as drug paraphernalia, property stolen from within Nelson and weapons that were not firearms. Police did not state the amount of drugs seized.

“It was an amount of drugs that would be consistent with trafficking at the street level,” Weber said.

Weber said the three people arrested were released at the scene. He added charges, if approved by crown counsel, will likely be delayed by the closure of the courthouse due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

