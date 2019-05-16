Nelson shuttle company shuts down

Queen City Shuttle and Charters has closed down after 22 years of operations. Photo: Tyler Harper

A locally owned transportation business that operated for 22 years unexpectedly shut down Monday.

Queen City Shuttle and Charters provided airport shuttles from Nelson to Castlegar and Spokane as well as private charter services.

President Alain Chiasson, who bought the company in February 2018, declined to say why the company was ending operations.

“I tried [and] failed. Didn’t work out and I’m sorry about it,” he said Tuesday. “I know it’s an important business for the community but that’s the way it is.”

Queen City’s closure comes less than a year after Greyhound also ended its bus service throughout B.C. and closed its Nelson depot.

Silver City Stagelines, which runs Sunday to Friday from Nelson to Kelowna, is now the only remaining private bus line in the West Kootenay. The company does not stop at the Castlegar airport.



