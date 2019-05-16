Queen City Shuttle and Charters has closed down after 22 years of operations. Photo: Tyler Harper

Nelson shuttle company shuts down

Queen City Shuttle and Charter closed Monday

A locally owned transportation business that operated for 22 years unexpectedly shut down Monday.

Queen City Shuttle and Charters provided airport shuttles from Nelson to Castlegar and Spokane as well as private charter services.

President Alain Chiasson, who bought the company in February 2018, declined to say why the company was ending operations.

“I tried [and] failed. Didn’t work out and I’m sorry about it,” he said Tuesday. “I know it’s an important business for the community but that’s the way it is.”

Queen City’s closure comes less than a year after Greyhound also ended its bus service throughout B.C. and closed its Nelson depot.

Silver City Stagelines, which runs Sunday to Friday from Nelson to Kelowna, is now the only remaining private bus line in the West Kootenay. The company does not stop at the Castlegar airport.


tyler.harper@nelsonstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Trail hosting Clean Energy conference

Just Posted

Trail hosting Clean Energy conference

Powering Generations: Legacy to the Future coming to town June 4-6

Interior Health study offers take-home drug testing kits to spot fentanyl

Interior Health to evaluate safety of at home drug testing kits aimed at reducing fentanyl overdoses

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email (large or actual size) to editor@trailtimes.ca

Kootenay Columbia adopts $48-million school budget

Kootenay Columbia trustees adopted the 2019/2020 budget on May 2

1969 Grad Reunion in Trail

JL Crowe 1969 grads gathered in Trail last week for a blast to the past

B.C. holding public inquiry to track rise of money laundering

Judge to head probe into criminal activity in real estate, drugs

Bucks stop Raptors 108-100 in series opener

Milwaukee takes 1-0 leads in NBA’s Eastern Conference final

MPs condemn B.C. RCMP interrogation of Indigenous girl who reported sex assault

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale calls the interrogation techniques shown in the video ‘abhorrent’

Burmese python too big for B.C. put on one-way flight to Toronto

Snake will be going to his forever home at a reptile zoo just north of the city

Looking forward to money laundering probe, Rich Coleman says

B.C. Liberal MLA has faced accusations he didn’t do enough

Two pillows, ‘Magic Wand’ vibrator at centre of B.C. civil dispute between exes

Whether the items were gifted under Canadian law or not main argument in Civil Resolution Tribunal case

Carfentanil, an opioid more toxic than fentanyl, linked to more deaths in B.C.: Coroner

There were 64 deaths linked to carfentanil in the first quarter of 2019, compared to 35 in all of 2018

Richmond woman dies with husband and brother in Alaska float plane crash

The float planes collided Monday near the southeast Alaska town of Ketchikan.

B.C.’s role should be considered in guard’s alleged sexual assault of inmates: lawyer

Two men have accused a prison guard of sexually assaulting them in the 1980s

Most Read