The Aaron Hill fire is east of Ootischenia. Photo: BCWildfire map

New fire burning near Castlegar

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia

A new fire has been discovered near Castlegar.

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and is believed to be caused by lightning. It is currently .65 hectares in size.

Castlegar News has reached out to the Southeast Fire Centre for more information about the fire and what is being done to fight it.

Eight fires continue to burn in the Slocan Valley region and people are being asked to avoid floating down the Slocan River to give fire suppression aircraft clear access to water.

All but one of the fires in the Slocan Valley are around one hectare or less in size.

However the Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw has reached 75 hectares.

The Woodbury Creek Fire in Kokanee Glacier Park has now reached 480 hectares in size.

There are also at least a dozen fires burning in the Nakusp region.

Boaters are being asked to avoid Slocan Lake to make room for the water bombers fighting those fires.


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bcwildfirecastlegar

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trump eager to troll Biden outside his Scranton birthplace
Next story
B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Just Posted

Creston senior waits 2 weeks for homecare after injury

The woman in her early-80s waited 13 days to take a shower

Teck pegged with U.S. tribes’ $1.6M legal bill

A previous ruling holds Teck Metals liable for response costs incurred by the confederated tribes

New fire burning near Castlegar

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia

Federal government to join assessment of Teck coal mine expansion in B.C.

Contamination was a main concern of eight interveners who asked Ottawa to assist B.C. in reviewing the expansion

Slocan Valley musician touched many lives

Friends miss her joy in music, passion for life, gift of spirit, and many pearls of wisdom.

Feds extend CERB for four more weeks, announce changes to EI system

New benefits for recovery and caretakers also announced

Outside agency to probe claims against senior B.C. Mounties in Dziekanski case

Dziekanski’s death prompted a public inquiry that led to perjury charges against officers involved

B.C. to apologize to students for incorrect graduation exam results

Compensation may be paid after 18,000 incorrect marks in 2019

Boy, 5, killed by falling tree during hike in Chilliwack

RCMP and BC Coroners Service are in the early phases of investigating the incident

‘Cronk is the drink’: New take on old beverage sells out quickly in Calgary

Cold Garden brewed up 1,800, 375-millilitre bottles

World’s largest free-span temporary bridge built in northern B.C. for pipeline construction

Coastal GasLink in partnership with Nak’azdli Whut’en developed this bridge.

UPDATE: Windy forecast could create challenges as Okanagan wildfire grows

More than 300 people remain on an evacuation order in Penticton

Operator charged in death of ‘Baby Mac’ at unlicensed Vancouver daycare

Macallan Saini died at an unlicensed and unregistered daycare in East Vancouver

CRA resumes online services with new security features after cyberattacks

All individuals affected by the cybersecurity breaches will receive a letter from the CRA

Most Read