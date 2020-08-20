New fire burning near Castlegar

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia

A new fire has been discovered near Castlegar.

The Aaron Hill fire was discovered east of Ootischenia on Wednesday, Aug. 18 and is believed to be caused by lightning. It is currently .65 hectares in size.

Castlegar News has reached out to the Southeast Fire Centre for more information about the fire and what is being done to fight it.

Eight fires continue to burn in the Slocan Valley region and people are being asked to avoid floating down the Slocan River to give fire suppression aircraft clear access to water.

All but one of the fires in the Slocan Valley are around one hectare or less in size.

However the Talbot Creek fire southwest of Winlaw has reached 75 hectares.

The Woodbury Creek Fire in Kokanee Glacier Park has now reached 480 hectares in size.

There are also at least a dozen fires burning in the Nakusp region.

Boaters are being asked to avoid Slocan Lake to make room for the water bombers fighting those fires.



