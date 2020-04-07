File photo

New multi-use trail network coming to Red Mountain in Rossland

Kootenay Columbia Trails Society will help to build 5.8 kilometres worth of trails this summer

There will soon be more routes to explore around Rossland.

The Kootenay Columbia Trails Society (KCTS) announced on April 6 that it will help create 5.8 kilometres of new trails at Red Mountain Resort this upcoming summer.

Red Mountain Resort, the Columbia Basin Trust and Rossland’s Resort Municipality Initiative will contribute $90,000 in total towards the project. Once completed, KCTS will be responsible for maintaining the trails.

“We are excited for this new trail development as it meets many of the ideas that our members have been presenting such as increased flow trails, E-bike friendly trails, and networks of trails that link,” said KCTS board member Vince Booth in a press release.

“The new trails are a culmination of years of work and are an example of the continued partnership with Red Mountain. We are thrilled to expand the amount of recreational opportunities to locals and visitors.”

Construction workers will follow natural topography to guide the trails and use ecosystem mapping to build the trail network.

To help combat COVID-19, signs have already been placed at trailheads in Rossland this season asking people to use trails close to home and to avoid using trails in groups.

KCTS is a not-for-profit organization that helps to maintain multi-use trails in Rossland, Trail and the surrounding area.

