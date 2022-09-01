New ownership for Husky gas station in Trail

Trail & Nelson gas stations will operate under Husky until a re-brand under Co-op or Tempo

The Husky gas station in Trail will take on new ownership mid-month as will the Husky station in Nelson.

Chris Sapriken, general manager of Slocan Valley Co-operation Association, has confirmed the Slocan Valley Co-op purchased the two Husky retail fuel locales with official ownership going into play Sept. 13.

He said that bringing two more sites into the fold will allow the co-op to grow existing services and enable expansion into new areas.

“As a co-op, it has been our vision to increase products, services, and benefits to a growing membership while strengthening communities,” Sapriken said.

“Adding these sites to our fuel network signals our co-op’s commitment to growing and serving in more communities for the long term. We also aim to make future investments to provide our members and communities more diverse services.”

The two gas stations were purchased from Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) as part of its agreement to acquire 171 Husky retail fuel sites from Cenovus Energy Inc. This deal was first announced in November 2021.

The Trail and Nelson gas stations will operate under the Husky name until they are re-branded under the Co-op or Tempo brand.

About the Slocan Valley Co-op

Starting from humble roots in 1957, the Slocan Valley Co-op has grown to a membership body of more than 2,600 today.

The service station was originally formed by a group of Doukhobors as a way to supply farm and groceries to their own Doukhobor families and farmers.

Throughout the years, with numerous changes and amendments, the original concept of the Slocan Valley Co-op has evolved into a local cornerstone with annual sales of over $16 million.

Starting from humble roots in 1957, the Slocan Valley Co-op has grown to a membership body of more than 2,600 today. Photo: Submitted

The co-op offers members as well as non-members a large selection of groceries, meats, produce, and baking goods at its Slocan Park store. Moreover, the co-op supports local food producers by offering their locally grown, natural and organic produce. As well, the co-op houses a Rural Agency Liquor Store, a Canada Post Office agency, and it is a lottery retailer.

In the fall of 2015, the co-op moved its bulk petroleum facility to Castlegar and completed construction on a new cardlock. The petroleum department provides commercial fuel, residential home-heating fuel, and lubricants to numerous commercial clients throughout the Kootenays.

The co-op is also an exclusive fuel supplier for West Kootenay highway maintenance contractor YRB (Yellowhead, Road and Bridge), as well as Tempo service stations in Robson (Johnny’s Gas & Grocery), Genelle (Genelle General Store), Christina Lake (Lakeside General Store), and Winlaw (Winlaw Mini Mart).

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #Trending Now



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysLocal Business