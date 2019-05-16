New rules for pets and parking near Trail Sk8Park

Only boat launch users are permitted to park on the beach near off-leash area

The permitted zone to run dogs off-leash near the boat launch have narrowed now that the Trail Sk8Park is open.

And, for those who have been driving into that Gyro Park area to bring their dogs for a swim, parking on the beach is no longer allowed.

Signs illustrating the new off-leash rules have already been installed near the East Trail skate park after council gave three readings to the city’s animal control bylaw on Monday.

“At and around Gyro Park, the only area where dogs are presently allowed off-leash is along the foreshore between the beach and the boat launch area – including all of the boat launch area – and then south along the foreshore towards the Victoria Street bridge,” Corporate Administrator Michelle McIsaac told the Trail Times.

“Because the skateboard park was constructed immediately adjacent to the boat launch area, it fell within the area where dogs are allowed off-leash,” she explained.

“In order to prevent interactions between the skate park users and unleashed dogs, we need to redefine the off-leash area so that it excludes the skate park, and the landscaped area immediately surrounding it,” McIsaac said.

“Dogs will still be allowed in this area but they must be on leash and under the control of their owners.”

Besides all along the Columbia River foreshore, McIsaac pointed out that dogs are allowed to run off-leash on any of the hiking/biking trails developed and managed by the Kootenay-Columbia Trails Society.

As far as pet owners parking near the boat launch, the city is curbing this common practice as well.

“The parking for boat launch users (trucks with trailers) is quite limited,” McIsaac said.

Further, people who are accessing the off-leash area with their dogs sometimes park their cars in the area where trucks need to turnaround to back their boats into the water.

“We will be restricting parking in the boat launch area for boat launch users only,” she clarified.

“Anyone just going down to the foreshore with their dogs or accessing the skate park will be required to park in the parking areas on the upper bench of the park and walk down.”

More signage will be installed once the landscaping project is completed next month.

“The change of bylaw is to improve the safety of the area for both the Sk8Park users and pets,” said Mayor Lisa Pasin. “By altering the usage zone, it is the hope that dogs will not enter the Sk8Park area and thus interfacing between dogs and humans will be minimized.”



