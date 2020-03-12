New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Centre should be opened by end of March

Castlegar residents will have more options for primary and urgent care as early as the end of March.

Interior Health has announced the opening of a new urgent and primary care centre to be located within the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre.

The care team will include general practitioners, registered nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and medical office assistants. They will support regular, ongoing health care for people who do not have a primary care provider and urgently needed primary care services for those who cannot see their doctor quickly enough to meet their current health need.

Current emergency department services will remain in place.

The hours for laboratory and X-ray services at the Castlegar Health Centre will also be extended to further support the new services.

“Castlegar has about 2,000 people who do not have a regular primary care provider. This needs to change,” said Katrine Conroy, Minister of Children and Family Development and MLA for Kootenay West at Monday’s announcement.

“We expect it will relieve congestion at the hospital for conditions that could be more appropriately treated in an urgent or primary care setting.”

The new centre will have two aspects — scheduled appointments and walk-in visits. Both will steer people who previously would have been seen in the emergency room to the new program.

Walk-in patients will still check in at the emergency room and be triaged by a nurse. The nurse will then decide if the patient needs to remain in the emergency department or would be better served by visiting the urgent care centre.

Appointments can be made for things previously handled in the emergency department such as intravenous antibiotic treatments or work-related doctor’s notes.

There will be two treatment rooms, a consultation room and administrative space.

The centre will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, 365 days a year.

This is the 16th urgent and primary care centre to be announced in the province and the fourth in the Interior Health region. So far, Castlegar is the smallest city to open one.

Construction has been going on in the space previously used as the surgical department for a number of weeks to get the new centre’s space ready, but the centre may open before all of the final touches are in place.

BC Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 concerns ‘spike’ in B.C. leading to ‘significant’ behaviour changes: poll
Next story
Tom Hanks and his wife test positive for coronavirus

Just Posted

Provincial approval key to RDKB’s $46M grant application

Approval letter key to $46 million grant application for sewage treatment plant upgrades

Seasoned Silver City Scientist

The school’s Science Fair was held on Tuesday, March 10

New urgent and primary care centre to open in Castlegar

Centre should be opened by end of March

Man pleads not guilty to attempted murder of RCMP officer near Argenta

Harry Richardson was arrested after a standoff last October

Trust postpones public events in Trail and Salmo

To join the conversation onlinevisit imagine.ourtrust.org

B.C. reports seven new coronavirus cases, first on Vancouver Island

Three latest COVID-19 cases are related to travel from Egypt

Trump’s ban on travel from Europe poses questions for Canada-U.S. border

It’s unclear how Canada will react to the news

Princess Cruises pauses global operations

Cruise line implements 60-day pause in wake of COVID-19 virus

Young B.C. family expected new puppy to arrive at airport, got scam instead

Surprise gift for kids turned into surprise theft from parents

Indigenous leaders to meet with premiers, Trudeau on child welfare, UNDRIP

The leaders plan to raise a number of issues, including the UN declaration

Toronto’s S&P/TSX composite down more than 1,400 points, U.S. markets fall

The drop in Toronto and on U.S. markets was large enough to trip circuit breakers that forced a pause in trading

Toronto Raptors players, staff advised to go into self-isolation

The 14-day isolation comes after a Utah player, reportedly centre Rudy Gobert, tested positive for the virus

Trump suspends travel from Europe to U.S. for 30 days

The ban comes into effect at midnight on Friday

Q&A: What the WHO pandemic declaration means

Some questions and answers about the declaration

Most Read