The fire at Sullivan Creek was discovered Sunday

A new wildfire burning between Castlegar and Trail is visible from Highway 22 near Birchbank.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire at Sullivan Creek was discovered Sunday, May 30. As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the fire was still small and under one hectare.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

More to come …

