The newborn baby girl, discovered in a dumpster in Mission, has passed away. / Kevin Mills Photo

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

  • Dec. 4, 2018 11:28 a.m.
  • News

The abandoned baby discovered in Mission last week has passed away.

On Nov. 23, 2018 the Mission RCMP responded to the 33600 Block of Prentis Avenue for a report of a newborn baby that had been found in a dumpster.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after baby discovered

The baby was rushed to the hospital and remained in critical condition until last Thursday (Nov. 29) when she passed away. The cause of death is still being investigated.

A 21 year old woman was arrested in relation to this event and has since been released. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.

Previous story
FLNRORD proposes changes to B.C.’s fishing regulations
Next story
B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Just Posted

First Christmas in new Trail library

The district public library opened in the Trail Riverfront Centre earlier this year

City of Trail looking to fill old library space

Once the Trail Riverfront Centre was complete, the library service moved into the new building

Rossland moves forward on age-friendly plan

Seeking grant to hire age-friendly coordinator

Trail appoints new utilities superintendent

A Utilities Superintendent is a key overseer of water and waste management in the city

Trail citizen nabs alleged thieves in action

Two wallets were stolen from a vehicle in Trail: Citizen tracks down suspects

Seattle to officially get NHL team

West coast city will become 32nd team

Newborn found in dumpster dies in hospital

RCMP have issued a statement stating baby girl has passed away days after being discovered

B.C. boy finds syringe in thrift-shop ‘Mouse Trap’ game

Six-year-old Pitt Meadows boy finds syringe and glue in the game bought from a Value Village store

Around the BCHL: Victoria’s young guns light the lamp and Wenatchee fans paint the ice

Around the BCHL is a look at what’s happening in the league and throughout the junior A world.

Agreement brings Ktunaxa closer to treaty with province, feds

Memorandum of Understanding to advance treaty negotiations for all three parties

81% of B.C. residents want calorie counts on menus: poll

Four out of five support having nutritional info easily available, study says

Singh tries to rally his troops as the NDP struggles to gain traction

Singh spoke to NDP staffers who gathered in Ottawa from across the country for the federal party’s annual staff forum

FLNRORD proposes changes to B.C.’s fishing regulations

The public is invited to comment on the changes until Jan. 11, 2019.

Royal brides’ personalized wedding touches strike a chord

The royal brides, the former Meghan Markle and Princess Eugenie personalized their weddings

Most Read