Photo: BC Transit

NextGen Transit awarded contract for service in Kootenay Lake West

NextGen was formerly Trail Transit

NextGen Transit — formerly known as Trail Transit — has been awarded a BC Transit contract to provide a rural paratransit service in the Kootenay Lake West Transit system from Oct. 1, 2021 until March 31, 2024.

BC Transit says this agreement is expected to improve service in the region while providing a greater investment in the maintenance, training and management of the transit system.

BC Transit recognized Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services for their years of operating service in Kootenay Lake West. The organization continues to work closely with the Regional District of Central Kootenay to ensure it provides customers with the most efficient and reliable service possible.

NextGen Transit

In early 2021, Trail Transit was awarded a contract to operate BC Transit systems of the East Kootenay — Columbia Valley, Elk Valley, Kimberley, Cranbrook and Creston — and planned to take on the Kootenay Lake West Transit in the fall.

“With the much expanded area of operations a shift away from a geographically-based name, it was appropriate, and I am the second generation in the company, which influenced the name ‘NextGen Transit Inc.,’” Trevor Stach, NextGen general manager told the Times. “There are no other structure changes, only a name change and some title changes.”

NextGen Transit now operates more than 40 BC Transit vehicles from Golden to Rock Creek.

BC Transit

