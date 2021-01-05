No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count continues to trend downward, after strict restrictions on gatherings put in place through the holiday season.

B.C. public health officials reported 428 additional cases on Jan. 5, with eight additional deaths. There are 367 people currently in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, 77 in intensive care, Health Minister Adrian Dix said.

Public health authorities reported the latest new cases after the New Year weekend, showing no significant increase as the first days of holiday season activities began to show up with the incubation period of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. There were 565 cases reported Friday, New Year’s Day, 607 cases Saturday, 500 cases Sunday, and 539 cases Monday.

more to come…

