Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Signs indicating seats which are closed to promote physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic are pictured on a public transit bus in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, May 12, 2020.Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on wage parity with Metro Vancouver workers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

No end to 48-day transit strike in B.C.’s Sea-to-Sky region as talks break off

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29

Talks have collapsed between striking transit workers and their employer in the Sea-to-Sky region of B.C., with the two sides unable to agree on eventual wage parity.

Unifor Western Regional Director Gavin McGarrigle says in a statement that progress was being made during two days of negotiations before they ended late Thursday.

McGarrigle says talks broke off when the two private contractors bargaining on behalf of BC Transit rejected eventual wage parity with Metro Vancouver transit operators who make an average of $3 more per hour.

The Unifor statement says no future negotiating dates are scheduled.

More than 80 members of Unifor Local 114 went on strike Jan. 29, suspending BC Transit services in Squamish, Whistler and Pemberton.

The union says two years of bargaining leading up to the strike failed to make headway on demands including job security, benefits, or the wage parity issue.

—The Canadian Press

BC Transit

Previous story
Youth hockey player with neck injury waits 42 minutes for ambulance in Penticton
Next story
Hollywood A-listers push for RBC to stop financing Coastal GasLink pipeline in northern B.C.

Just Posted

David Restivo’s album Arancina has been nominated for a Juno Award as best jazz group album of the year. Photo: Bill Metcalfe
Nelson pianist nominated for Juno Award

The Columbia Seniors Wellness Society packaged and delivered 186 Christmas gifts to isolated seniors in the Beaver Valley this past Christmas. The society wishes to thank: Interior Medical Transport; Heart and Soul Taekwondo; Mountainside Village; Kootenay Savings- Care Wear; Teck Trail Operations; Liberty Foods; Trail Coffee Company; FortisBC; Fruitvale Co-op; Senior’s Branch 44; Beaver Valley Manor board; Tamarac Manufactured Homes Park; Ann Deadmarsh; Bernie Picc; Chris Weishaupt; Donna Evans; Alida Lee; Lorna and Pat Spear; and, of course, Santa and all his elves. Photo: Submitted
New seniors ambassador program coming to Beaver Valley

Mitchell McIntyre has been charged as of March 16. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
UPDATED: Man charged with murder after woman’s body found in Creston home

Selkirk College’s Tenth Street Campus in Nelson. A new Indigenous gathering space will be built, likely in the land adjacent to Mary Hall seen here. Photo: Selkirk College
Indigenous cultural space to be built in Nelson